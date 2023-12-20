Prepay Nation Strengthens Senior Leadership Team, Appoints Sunny Hingorani as Global Head of Operations

Sunny Hingorani, Global Head of Operations, Prepay Nation Prepay Nation Logo

Sunny Hingorani joins Prepay Nation as they expand their leadership team.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepay Nation, a leading player in the global cross-border solutions space, proudly welcomes Sunny Hingorani as the new Head of Operations. Sunny takes the helm of the operations department with full responsibility for leadership and development globally across all verticals and product lines.

In this strategic role, Sunny brings a wealth of experience in operations, customer service, treasury, contact centers, business development, and digital strategies. Prior to joining Prepay Nation, Sunny served as Asst. Vice President & Head – Global Operations & Service Quality at Xpress Money a prominent money transfer organization specializing in cross-border remittances and payments. Upon joining Prepay Nation, Sunny expressed his excitement, saying, "I am thrilled to be part of Prepay Nation and eager to contribute to enhancing business profitability through superior customer and employee engagement. My focus will be on internal and external business transformation, as well as the execution of strategic initiatives to drive business success for our partners, clients and employees."

Paolo Montessori, CEO of Prepay Nation, echoed this sentiment, stating, "We are excited to have Sunny on board as the Global Head of Operations, a role pivotal to our organizational success. Sunny's extensive experience in building and maintaining organizational structures aligns seamlessly with our vision, strategy, and business model. His commitment to ensuring that operational strategies and change delivery initiatives are closely aligned with our overall business objectives perfectly complements our growth strategy. We anticipate that Sunny's leadership will not only maximize our global operations but also significantly enhance customer and employee engagement. We are confident that under his guidance, our operations team will play a key role in driving the success of our organization."

Sunny Hingorani's extensive background includes key roles in the BFSI sector, with a focus on fintech, cross-border remittances, retail capital markets and NBFCx. His career spans leadership positions at globally recognized companies, demonstrating his commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and business transformation.

Prepay Nation is confident that Sunny's strategic vision and operational expertise will play a pivotal role in advancing the company's mission to provide seamless cross-border solutions on a global scale.

About Prepay Nation:

Prepay Nation is a leading global B2B prepaid products marketplace that facilitates the purchase of domestic and cross-border transactions of airtime, data, bundles, e-gift cards and utility payments, with an operational presence in 150+ countries, with over 600+ mobile operator partnerships across 350,000+ retail locations. For more information, To learn more about Prepay Nation’s cross-border solutions, visit: www.prepaynation.com, Prepay Nation Corporate Blog or follow the Company on social media at: LinkedIn, X or Facebook.

