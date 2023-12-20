Prime Minister visits National Defence Academy

VIETNAM, December 20 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday asked the Hà Nội-based National Defence Academy to play a more active role in studying and reviewing defence policies and building defence theory while visiting the academy on the occasion of the 79th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) and the 34th anniversary of the All People Defence Festival (December 22).

The leader lauded the academy for its role in offering strategic advice to the Party and State regarding national defence and security, and army building, as well as in socio-economic and cultural development.

He emphasised high requirements in national construction and defence in the present regional and world situation, and urged the academy to enhance research and training quality in order to create a breakthrough in human resources development for the armed forces.

He also asked the academy to step up research in military and defence science, and promote defence diplomacy and international cooperation.

Director of the academy Senior Lieutenant General Trần Việt Khoa reported to the Government leader that the academy has trained tens of thousands of senior military officers, and has been awarded many noble titles and orders during its 47-year history. — VNS