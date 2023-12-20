Senior Party officials to face disciplinary actions over wind, solar energy development policies, oil & petrol supplies

VIETNAM, December 20 - HÀ NỘI — The Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee scrutinised the outcomes of inspections of some Party organisations and Party officials at a meeting in Hà Nội from December 18-20.

The commission concluded that the Party civil affairs committee at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) had violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, showed a lack of responsibility and lax leadership, letting the ministry and many organisations and individuals violate the Party’s rules and the State’s laws in advisory work and issuance of mechanisms for solar and wind power development as well as for the trading and management of oil and petrol supplies; in the implementation of the adjusted 7th National Power Plan; the management of the price stabilisation fund; the drafting, evaluation, approval, bidding organisation and implementation of projects/bidding packages by the AIC company. Many officials and Party members have been disciplined or subject to criminal prosecution.

According to the commission, those violations and mistakes are attributable to the Party civil affairs committee at the MoIT in the 2016-2021 and 2021-2026 tenures, the standing boards of the Party Committees of the ministry and related departments, as well as the ministry’s many officials, including Trần Tuấn Anh, Politburo member, head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, former Secretary of the Party civil affairs committee at the MoIT and former Minister of the MoIT; Đỗ Thắng Hải, member of the the Party civil affairs committee at the MoIT and Deputy Minister of the MoIT; Hoàng Quốc Vượng, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Members’ Council of the Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), former member of the Party civil affairs committee at the MoIT and former Deputy Minister of the MoIT; and Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, member of the Party civil affairs committee at the MoIT, Vice Secretary of the ministry’s Party Committee and head of the ministry’s Department of Organisation and Personnel; among others.

To be blamed for the above-said violations and mistakes are also the standing board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Electricity in the 2015-20, 2020-25 tenures and a number of officials, including Trịnh Đình Dũng, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Deputy Prime Minister; Mai Tiến Dũng, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Minister-Chairman of the Government’s Office; Dương Quang Thanh, former Chairman of the Members’ Council of Vietnam Electricity; Trần Đình Nhân, former General Director of Việt Nam Electricity, and some other officials, the commission said.

The above-said violations have caused serious consequences with possible huge losses of the State’s funding and assets and waste of social resources, negatively affecting the prestige of the Party organisation and State agencies, that calls for disciplinary measures.

The Inspection Commission required the Party civil affairs at the MoIT and Party committees and organisations at related ministries, sectors, localities and agencies to conduct review, define the specific responsibilities and decide disciplinary measures regarding the said Party organisations and members, and report the results to the commission.

The commission also decided to expel Lưu Bình Nhưỡng, former deputy head of the National Assembly’s Ombudsman Committee, from the Party for showing degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle, violating the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws and abusing his position and power for personal gains.

The outcomes of inspections of some Party organisations and Party members were also tabled for discussion at the meeting. The commission requested that those Party organisations and Party members continue to uphold their strong points and draw lessons from the mistakes and violations uncovered during the inspections. — VNS