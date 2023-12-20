TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Priority Equity Share

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.04375 for each Priority Equity share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable January 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at December 29, 2023.



There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for December 29, 2023 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $12.50.

The composition of TDb Split’s investment portfolio currently meets the requirements of the Priority Equity Portfolio Protection Plan (as described in the Annual Information Form).

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.90 per share and Priority Equity shareholders have received a total of $8.61 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $16.51.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details Priority Equity Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.04375 Record Date: December 29, 2023 Payable Date: January 10, 2024





Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.tdbsplit.com info@quadravest.com



