Atlantic Management Company Welcomes New Valuation Managers

PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlantic Management Company, a leading valuation and transaction advisory firm, is proud to announce the addition of two new Valuation Managers to its team: John H. Sanders Jr., CVA, and Michael W. Dilly, CPA/ABV.

John H. Sanders Jr. brings over two decades of financial advisory experience, specializing in business valuation services. Having been at Gordon Associates, Edelstein & Company and most recently Willamette Management Associates, his track record includes over 400 business valuations and a broad spectrum of related assignments that will enhance our firm's robust service offerings

Michael W. Dilly offers a strong background in valuation and merger & acquisition services across various contexts. Having most recently been with Dean Dorton, a Kentucky-based accounting firm, and a founding member of the Bluegrass M&A Professionals organization, his insights from working with start-ups in the energy and non-profit sectors to middle market companies will enhance Atlantic's strategic initiatives.

"I am thrilled to have John and Michael join the Atlantic Management team! We have been searching for an individual to join our team who had significant valuation experience, and to have the fortune to add two individuals with such experience is fantastic. Both John and Michael have impressive educational backgrounds and professional affiliations that align with Atlantic Management Company's commitment to excellence and integrity in service." said John P. Murphy, President.

Founded in 1968, Atlantic is a leading financial and transaction advisory firm that provides ESOP, merger and acquisition, and business valuation services for privately owned middle-market companies.

