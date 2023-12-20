Heritage Distribution acquires Webb Supply

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distribution Holdings, the U.S. platform for global HVAC wholesaler Beijer Ref, has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of Webb Supply (“Webb”), a wholesale HVAC distributor headquartered in Cleveland, OH and serving contractors in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania – territories with seamless positioning in our current portfolio.



Founded in 1965, Webb is a family-owned company that is comprised of skilled professionals committed to providing solutions for different HVAC market segments, focused on residential add-on replacements and commercial projects. Webb has strong alignment with Heritage Distribution’s key suppliers.

Webb will continue to operate under its own brand, in both distribution and marketing. The company will become part of Heritage’s Northern Region, which includes Benoist Brothers Supply, NuComfort Supply and AMSCO Supply. The existing management will roll-over investment into Heritage Distribution and continue to run the business.

Alex Averitt, CEO Heritage Distribution, comments:

"We are excited about the addition of Webb Supply to the Heritage Distribution family. Our growth, fueled by strategic acquisitions, allows us to continue adding new customers and enabling more people to live healthier and more comfortable lives.”

Heritage Distribution Holdings is the fastest-growing HVAC/R distributor in the US. With a focus on being the market leader in each local geography, HDH is expanding its footprint by partnering with businesses that share a tenacious commitment to customers, employees, and suppliers. From after-hours emergency service, to stocking our customer's warehouses, the HDH family is fully invested in being the critical link in the supply chain that enables people to live healthier and more comfortable lives.

www.heritagedistribution.com

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 45 countries in Europe, North America, Africa and Asia and Oceania.

www.beijerref.com

Uplift Partners advised Webb Supply on the transaction.

For more information, please contact: Alex Averitt CEO Phone +1 (770) 799-8121 Email info@heritagedistribution.com Allie Frey Chief of Staff Phone +1 (770) 799-8121 Email allie.frey@heritagedistribution.com