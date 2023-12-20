Workhorse Group Receives First Fleet Order for W56 Step Van

CINCINNATI, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero emission commercial vehicles, today announced it has received its first fleet order for the W56 step van from Mission Linen Supply, a California based, privately-held company that is a leading provider of products and services to hospitality, medical and industrial businesses. The initial 15-vehicle order is expected to be delivered in 2024.



The W56 provides a unique blend of high reliability, quality and serviceability. The zero emission delivery work van is designed to meet the challenging demands of the commercial vehicle industry, supporting benchmark payload capacity of up to approximately 10,000 pounds and with a range of up to 150 miles. The W56 step van also offers a large 1,000+ cubic foot cargo box with lowered step-in and wide cabin door for easier entry and exit. Built with the delivery driver in mind, the cabin has been ergonomically designed while still providing safety and comfort during even the longest shifts.

“This purchase order marks an important milestone for Workhorse as we commercialize our purpose-built Class 5/6 vehicle,” said Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch. “Following the start of W56 step van production in September, we were able to deliver a fully outfitted demo vehicle to Mission Linen Supply in just six weeks. The W56 performed well in field tests and their team quickly saw that we have engineered an incredibly capable and reliable delivery van. We look forward to working with both our dealer partner, Kingsburg Truck Center, and the team at Mission Linen Supply as they electrify their fleet.”

Evelyn Scott-Phillips, Senior Manager for Fleet and Safety, Corporate Services at Mission Linen Supply added: “The W56’s advanced technology and features made it the right zero emission vehicle for us to add to our fleet. From the start of our demo, we received superb support from the Workhorse team, and we were impressed by the vehicle’s performance in field tests. We look forward to receiving the vehicles in the new year.”

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing ground and air-based electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric trucks and drones. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

About Mission Linen Supply

Mission Linen Supply is a family-owned, privately held company and a leading provider of products and services to hospitality, healthcare and industrial businesses. Founded in 1930 by George “Ben” Page, the company has grown from a one-man operation into a leading player in the linen rental and uniform business. With nearly 85 years of industry knowledge and an experienced workforce, Mission is widely recognized for its ability to understand, anticipate and meet its customers’ needs while providing environmentally friendly goods and services. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, the company employs more than 2,500 people in five western states.

About Kingsburg Truck Center

Kingsburg Truck Center is Central San Joaquin Valley’s largest work truck dealership and takes great pride in providing customers with the best quality trucks that are dependable for any job. The Center also specializes in building, fabricating, and installing various applications for specific industry needs, making it a One-Stop Shop for Everything Work Truck. Kingsburg Truck Center has provided customers with reliable work trucks since 1991.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These are statements that relate to future periods and include, but are not limited to, statements about the features, benefits and performance of our products, our ability to introduce new product offerings and increase revenue from existing products, expected expenses including those related to selling and marketing, product development and general and administrative, our beliefs regarding the health and growth of the market for our products, anticipated increase in our customer base, expansion of our products functionalities, expected revenue levels and sources of revenue, expected impact, if any, of legal proceedings, the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources, and expected growth in business. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: our ability to develop and manufacture our new product portfolio, including the W4 CC, W750, W56 and WNext programs; our ability to attract and retain customers for our existing and new products; risks associated with obtaining orders and executing upon such orders; the unavailability, reduction, elimination, termination or adverse application of government subsidies, incentives and/or regulations, including the Advanced Clean Fleet Regulation adopted by the California Air Resource Board; supply chain disruptions, including constraints on steel, semiconductors and other material inputs and resulting cost increases impacting our company, our customers, our suppliers or the industry; our ability to capitalize on opportunities to deliver products to meet customer requirements; our limited operations and need to expand and enhance elements of our production process to fulfill product orders; our inability to raise additional capital to fund our operations and business plan; our ability to regain compliance with the listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market and otherwise maintain the listing of our securities thereon; our ability to protect our intellectual property; market acceptance for our products; our ability to obtain sufficient liquidity from operations and financing activities to continue as a going concern and, our ability to control our expenses; potential competition, including without limitation shifts in technology; volatility in and deterioration of national and international capital markets and economic conditions; global and local business conditions; acts of war (including without limitation the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel) and/or terrorism; the prices being charged by our competitors; our inability to retain key members of our management team; our inability to satisfy our customer warranty claims; the outcome of any regulatory or legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, each as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

