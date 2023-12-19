Top leaders extend sympathy to China over earthquake-caused losses

VIETNAM, December 19 - HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng and President Võ Văn Thưởng on December 19 sent messages of sympathy to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping over serious human and economic losses caused by an earthquake a day earlier.

The same day, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính extended his sympathy to Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ cabled a message of sympathy to Zhao Leji, Chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also offered his sympathy to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

The 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck China's northwestern Gansu province on December 18 night, killing at least 127 people and injuring hundreds. — VNS