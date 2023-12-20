Việt Nam, France hold defence strategy and cooperation dialogue

VIETNAM, December 20 - PARIS — Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến and Director General for International Relations and Strategy at the French Ministry of the Armed Forces Alice Rufo co-chaired the third Việt Nam-France defence strategy and cooperation dialogue in Paris on December 18 (local time).

The two heads of delegations agreed that since the second dialogue in April 2022, bilateral defence cooperation has been continuously consolidated and strengthened in a practical, effective direction consistent with signed cooperation documents and agreements, especially the Joint Vision Statement on Việt Nam - France defence cooperation for the 2018 – 2028 period and the Framework Agreement on Việt Nam - France defence cooperation.

The two sides' agencies and units have closely coordinated, reviewed and effectively implemented cooperative activities set in the Việt Nam - France defence cooperation programme, and achieved outstanding results, such as regularly conducting delegation exchanges, the mechanism on strategic dialogue, consultation and military cooperation; improving the legal framework for cooperation; implementing collaboration in the education, training and peacekeeping fields, as well as coordinating and supporting each other at regional and global security forums.

Sen. Lieut. Gen Chiến emphasised that the two sides have coordinated to implement a reportage about Vietnamese students at the French Naval Academy and publish a handbook on Việt Nam - France military terms, saying these activities are of practical meaning, creating motivation for teaching and learning French in the army as well as supporting Vietnamese soldiers in preparing to participate in United Nations peacekeeping missions in French-speaking countries.

This is also a testament to the existing good friendship between the two countries' ministries of defence, contributing to marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and 10 years of the Việt Nam - France Strategic Partnership, Chiến added.

Within the framework of the dialogue, the two delegations' heads were provided with reports of the working groups on the outcome of the group meetings.

The head of the French delegation affirmed that the cooperative relationship between Việt Nam and France is a typical example of foreign relations between countries around the world. She said France wishes to continue close, sustainable cooperation as a reliable and effective partner of Việt Nam and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Regarding orientations for future cooperation, the two sides agreed to continue to promote defence cooperation in a practical and effective manner, with a focus on increasing exchanges and contacts at all levels, especially at the high level, maintaining and promoting the effectiveness of the strategic dialogue mechanism and cooperation in defence and UN peacekeeping, studying the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation and training, and strengthening military medical cooperation and collaboration in maritime security, cyber-security, anti-terrorism, and overcoming post-war consequences.

At the dialogue, the two sides also shared their views on the global and regional situations of shared concern, and highly valued the role of the region and ASEAN-led mechanisms.

The head of the Vietnamese delegation said that Việt Nam consistently follows the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, multilateralisation and diversification of ties, and the defence policy of "four no's".

He stressed Việt Nam's consistent stance on the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue is that disputes should be resolved by peaceful means on the basis of international law, including 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

On this occasion, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Chiến respectfully invited leaders of the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Director General for International Relations and Strategy Rufo, and defence enterprises of France to attend the Việt Nam International Defence Expo 2024.

At the end of the dialogue, the heads of the two delegations signed the minutes of the dialogue and announced the French-Vietnamese Military Terminology Handbook.

Within the framework of his working visit to France, Chiến on Tuesday met with French Secretary of State for Veterans and Memory Patricia Miralles.

At the meeting, Chiến conveyed the regards and invitation from Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang to French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu to pay an official visit to Việt Nam. Chiến also invited Miralles to make a working visit to Việt Nam at an appropriate time.

Regarding the two countries’ cooperation in sharing memories and tackling the consequences of war, the two sides agreed to assign competent agencies of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the French Ministry of the Armed Forces to continue to coordinate in studying and collecting documents and materials and then, proposing specific cooperation contents.

Chiến emphasised that the cooperation content is humanitarian, helping to enhance trust, respect history, putting aside the past, and looking forwards to the future. The two sides will join hands to cultivate friendship, and bring the relations between the two countries in general and their defence cooperation in particular to new heights.

The Ministry of National Defence of Việt Nam is willing to coordinate with the French side and Vietnamese relevant agencies to implement the cooperation content.

For her part, Miralles agreed with Chiến’s proposed cooperation contents, affirming that the past needs to be closed for a new future of cooperation.

She said France will not ward off historical problems and want to cooperate with Việt Nam, practically developing the defence cooperation between the two countries and making it a model in the France-Việt Nam Strategic Partnership for the benefit of each country, and for peace, stability, and common development of the region and the world.

On the same day, the Vietnamese delegation visited and worked with leaders of Airbus Group. The group’s representatives expressed their hope to participate in the defence industry expo next year in Việt Nam. VNS