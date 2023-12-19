KEYNOTE ADDRESS BY HON. LAUTIMUIA UELESE AFOA VAAI, MINISTER OF FINANCE AT THE LAUNCH OF THE SAMOA ENERGY SECTOR PLAN FY 2023/24-2027/28

SAMOA, December 19 - Tuesday 19th December 2023

Taumeasina Island Resort

Reverend Melepone Isara

Honorable Prime Minister (or Acting Prime Minister)

Honorable Cabinet Ministers;

Members of the Diplomatic Corps;

Representatives of our Development Partners;

Distinguished Guests and Participants;

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I am honored to be in your esteemed company this evening for the launching of Samoa’s third Energy Sector Plan, covering the Financial Year 2023/2024 to 2027/2028. I extend my profound gratitude to each of you for gracing this occasion with your presence, notwithstanding the demands of your busy schedules.

This Energy Sector Plan serves as the foundational framework for the sector’s strategic priorities over the next five years. Recognizing the pivotal role the Energy Sector plays in modern society, driving economic growth, elevating living standards, and fostering innovation and technological advancement, we are compelled to address the challenges of climate change and energy security through transformative shifts in energy production, distribution, and consumption.

The Samoa Energy Sector Plan for the FY2023/24–FY2027/28 is grounded in principles of collaboration, innovation, and sustainability, guiding the trajectory of energy development. A comprehensive and inclusive approach was adopted, engaging a diverse spectrum of stakeholders, including energy providers, consumers, environmental advocates, and government agencies. Moreover, the plan incorporates the latest technologies, best practices, and adaptable policy frameworks to respond to changing circumstances and emerging trends.

Over the next five years, the Energy Sector envisions providing “Affordable, Reliable, Safe, and Cleaner Energy Supply for All.” This vision is underpinned by the mission to “Accelerate Sustainable Energy Transitions,” striving to achieve the Pathway for the Development of Samoa’s Key Strategic Outcome (KSO) 4 – “Secured Environment and Climate Change” and Key Strategic Outcome 5 – “Structured Public Works and Infrastructure.” These key strategic outcomes are supported specifically by Key Priority Area (KPA) 18: “Sustainable Energy Development Enhanced” and Key Priority Area 19: “Responsive Public Utility Service.”

To guarantee the successful and timely realization of sector targets, the Energy Sector Plan incorporates a robust Monitoring and Evaluation framework. This framework, developed in collaboration with key stakeholders, will facilitate the effective tracking of sub-sector objectives, ensuring efficient implementation and adherence to national and international targets and commitments.

I wish to express gratitude for the extensive consultations with stakeholders, both within and outside the energy sector, whose cooperation and contributions were integral to the formulation and preparation of this plan.

It is with great privilege that I officially launch the Samoa Energy Sector Plan 2023/24 – 2027/28, commending this document to all Samoans and our esteemed development partners. May this plan serve as a beacon guiding us towards a sustainable, resilient, and prosperous energy future for Samoa.

Thank you.