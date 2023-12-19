Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market is Expected to Reach $2.1 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.4 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $2.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Major factors such as increasing prevalence of Acute kidney injury, rising number of research activities to support and affirm the effectiveness CRRT, and initiatives are undertaken by government to raise the awareness on the technological advancements in critical renal nephrology. and renal treatments.

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.4 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.1 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, modality, age group, End user and region. Geographies Covered North America (US & Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and RoE), APAC (Japan, China, Australia, South Korea India, and the RoAPAC), LATAM (Brazil, Mexico, and RoLATAM), and MEA Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Emerging markets in APAC and RoW Key Market Driver Increase in the prevalence of incidence of acute kidney injury (AKI)

In this report, the continuous renal replacement therapy is segmented into - product, modality, age group, end user and region.

On the basis of product, the continuous renal replacement therapy market is segregated into the dialysates and replacement fluids, disposables, and CRRT systems. The dialysates and replacement fluids segment accounted for the maximum share in the global CRRT market in 2022. The growth in this market segment can be majorly due to the large volume that is required for these products for carrying out the CRRT procedures, the growing of global incidence of Acute kidney infection, and the increased focus of manufacturers on developing and commercializing renal replacement solutions.

Based on modality, the continuous renal replacement therapy market is segmented into slow continuous ultrafiltration (SCUF), continuous venovenous hemofiltration (CVVH), continuous venovenous hemodialysis (CVVHD), and continuous venovenous hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF). The CVVH modality accounted for the largest share of the global CRRT market in 2022, majorly due to rise in the adoption rate among critical care providers due to its superior removal performance for high-molecular-weight solutes compared to other CRRT techniques.

On the basis of age group, the continuous renal replacement therapy market is classified into adults and neonates/pediatrics. The adults segment constitutes for the maximum share of the global CRRT market in 2022, primarily be because of high prevalence of acute renal injury and the rising adoption rate of CRRT among adults. the growing of the technological advancements in CRRT equipment and the rise in the popularity of CRRT for the treatment of Acute kidney injury in adults are some of the key factors that are expected to attribute the market growth.

On the basis of the end users, the continuous renal replacement therapy market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory care, homecare and others. The major factors attributing to the growth of hospital segment is due to high prevalence of acute renal injury and higher adoption of CRRT systems due to its advanced technology.

The CRRT market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the CRRT market in 2022. This is attributed to the widespread use of CRRT in the region, continuous focus on R&D and commercialization of CRRT products. The increasing government initiatives and rising awareness about the CRRT are expected to attribute to the growth of the market.

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market major players covered in the report, such as:

Baxter International Inc. (US)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

NIKKISO CO., LTD. (Japan)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Infomed SA (Switzerland)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Medica S.p.A. (Italy)

Medical Components, Inc. (US)

Medites Pharma spol. s.r.o. (Czech Republic)

SWS Hemodialysis Care Co., Ltd. (China)

Ningbo Tianyi Medical Devices Co., Ltd. (China)

Nipro Corporation (Japan)

Anjue Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

and Among Others

This research report categorizes the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market based on product, modality, age group, End user and region.

By Product

Dialysates and Replacement Fluids

Disposables

Hemofilters

Bloodline Sets & Tubes

Other Disposables

CRRT Systems

By Modality

Continuous venovenous hemofiltration (CVVH)

Continuous venovenous hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF)

Continuous venovenous haemodialysis (CVVHD)

Slow continuous ultrafiltration (SCUF)

By Age group

Adults

Pediatrics /Neonates

By end user

Hospital

Ambulatory care

Homecare

Others

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain RoEU

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Industry Recent Developments:

In 2020, Medtronic plc announced the launch of the Carpediem system, the first and only pediatric and neonatal acute dialysis system designed to treat patients weighing 2.5–10 kg (5.5–22 pounds) requiring renal replacement therapy.

In 2019, Baxter International Inc. introduced the PrisMax CRRT system in the US

In 2019, Fresenius Medical Care AG & CO. KGaA announced the launch of the 4008A dialysis machine in India.

Key Market Stakeholders:

CRRT manufacturers, vendors, and distributors

Distributors, channel partners, and third-party suppliers

CRRT service providers

Renal research laboratories

Renal associations and organizations

Healthcare service providers (including hospitals, critical care centers, and dialysis centers)

Academic medical centers and universities

Business research and consulting service providers

Venture capitalists and other government funding organizations

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global CRRT market on the basis of product, modality, age group and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for major market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key market players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies2

To track and analyze competitive developments such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and expansions in the global CRRT market

