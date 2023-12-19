Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,337 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,408 in the last 365 days.

Brookfield Office Properties Provides Update On Conversion Option For Its Class AAA Series T Preference Shares

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services nor for dissemination to the United States. 
All amounts in Canadian dollars.

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Office Properties Inc. (“Brookfield”), a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., today announced that after having taken into account all election notices received by the December 18, 2023 deadline for the conversion of the Class AAA Preference Shares, Series T (the “Series T Shares”) (TSX: BPO.PR.T) into Class AAA Preference Shares, Series U (the “Series U Shares”), the holders of Series T Shares are not entitled to convert their Series T Shares into Series U Shares. There were 312,514 Series T Shares tendered for conversion, which is less than the one million shares required to give effect to conversions into Series U Shares.

The Series T Shares will pay on a quarterly basis, for the five-year period beginning on January 1, 2024, as and when declared by the board of directors of Brookfield, a fixed dividend based on an annual dividend rate of 6.79% ($0.424375 per share per quarter).

About Brookfield Office Properties

Brookfield Office Properties Inc. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., one of the world’s largest commercial real estate companies. For more information, please visit bpy.brookfield.com/bpo.

Brookfield Contact:

Keren Dubon
Investor Relations
Tel.: (212) 618-3440
Email: keren.dubon@brookfield.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Brookfield Office Properties Provides Update On Conversion Option For Its Class AAA Series T Preference Shares

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more