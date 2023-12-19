Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Unlawful Mischief / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION 

  

        

CASE#:  23A2007340 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Robert J. Van Woert 

STATION:  St. Albans Barracks                    

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993 

  

DATE/TIME:  12/19/2023 at approximately 1324 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Park Street, Fairfield, VT 

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief  

  

ACCUSED: Unknown Suspect(s)                                               

AGE: 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 

 

VICTIM: Bent Northrop Memorial Library  

AGE:   

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT 

  

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:   


On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Dispatch Center was contacted by an individual who works at the Bent Northrop Memorial Library in Fairfield, VT. The caller advised that upon their arrival to the aforementioned location they discovered damage to the exterior of the building. Over the course of the evening into the early morning the individual(s) involved committed the crime of Unlawful Mischief. Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to reach out to the Vermont State Police - St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.  


Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or online by clicking this link: https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous. 

 

Trooper Robert J. Van Woert 

Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks 

2777 St. George Rd 

Williston, VT, 05495 

Phone: 802-878-7111

Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov 

