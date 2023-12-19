St. Albans Barracks / Unlawful Mischief / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

CASE#: 23A2007340

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Robert J. Van Woert

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/19/2023 at approximately 1324 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Park Street, Fairfield, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Unknown Suspect(s)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Bent Northrop Memorial Library

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:



On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Dispatch Center was contacted by an individual who works at the Bent Northrop Memorial Library in Fairfield, VT. The caller advised that upon their arrival to the aforementioned location they discovered damage to the exterior of the building. Over the course of the evening into the early morning the individual(s) involved committed the crime of Unlawful Mischief. Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to reach out to the Vermont State Police - St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.



Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or online by clicking this link: https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous .

Trooper Robert J. Van Woert