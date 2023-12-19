DEQ Accepting Public Comment on Lead Service Line Project List Until Jan. 5, 2024

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure is accepting public comment on an updated Project Priority List for Lead Service Line Replacement funding until January 5, 2024.

The Division administers the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds for Lead Service Line Replacements. In September and December 2023, the State Water Infrastructure Authority awarded more than $47 million in funding to eligible applicants, pending receipt of federal funds. In order to receive those funds, the Division must submit to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency an updated “Project Priority List” identifying the intended recipients of the funds. The updated Project Priority List, comprised of the applications awarded funding by the State Water Infrastructure Authority to date, is now available for public comment.

The Division receives applications from eligible drinking water systems for funding assistance to inventory and/or replace lead service lines. Eligible recipients include local government units, nonprofit water corporations, and investor-owned water corporations. Funding is in the form of zero-interest loans and principal forgiveness.

Information about Lead Service Line Replacement funding is available here.

Additional funding is available through this program. The Division is currently accepting additional Project Application forms from eligible drinking water systems interested in applying for Lead Service Line Replacement funding. Application forms are submitted online. The form is available here.

Interested parties are invited to provide comments on the updated Project Priority List for Lead Service Line Replacement funding by Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Comments can be submitted:

to dwi.publiccomments@deq.nc.gov with subject line Comments on Updated Lead Service Line Project List by mail to: Cathy Akroyd, Division of Water Infrastructure, 1633 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1633

At the conclusion of the public comment period, the Division will address comments received and will request that the EPA allow DEQ to draw down $47 million from the Fiscal Year 2022 Capitalization Grant.

Learn more about the Division of Water Infrastructure’s funding programs here.