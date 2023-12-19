Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,337 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,404 in the last 365 days.

CooperCompanies Sets Annual Meeting And Stockholder Record Dates

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooper Companies (Nasdaq: COO) announced today that it will hold its next annual meeting of stockholders on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 24, 2024, will be eligible to vote on matters presented in the Company's proxy statement, including electing its slate of directors.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on improving lives one person at a time. The Company operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, improving the vision of millions of people every day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women’s health company dedicated to assisting women, babies and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies (“Cooper”) has a workforce of more than 15,000 with products sold in over 130 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Contact:
Kim Duncan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management
925-460-3663
ir@cooperco.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

CooperCompanies Sets Annual Meeting And Stockholder Record Dates

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more