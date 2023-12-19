Attorney General Ford Issues First Statewide Use of Force Report

Carson City – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford released the first annual report on statewide use of force data. In 2021, the Nevada Legislature passed Senate Bill 212, which provided a mandate for the Nevada Attorney General’s Office to review use of force data collected by the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Central Repository for Nevada Records of Criminal History (Central Repository) and prepare an annual report with our findings and recommendations.

“This first review of the use of force data collected by the central repository allows my office to fully examine what’s happening in our state’s law enforcement agencies,” said AG Ford. “The annual release of our report is key to building community trust with law enforcement and ensuring that no objectionable patterns or practices in Nevada’s law enforcement agencies are overlooked.”

The 2023 report is the first issued by the Nevada Attorney General’s Office and AG Ford under NRS 193.309. The development of the report was spearheaded by the office’s Second Assistant Attorney General, Christine Jones Brady.

In addition to notable observations and recommendations, the report contains information on the number of use of force complaints reported; number of incidents; types of force used; recorded injuries; circumstances around the use of force; and key demographic information for both officers and subjects from statistical data submitted by 56 law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

The report is based on publicly available data supplied by the Central Repository. Read the 2023 Statewide Data on Reportable Use of Force Report.