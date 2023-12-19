Intermex Partners with Visa to Enhance Money Transfer Service Offerings

Intermex expands its Integration with Visa Direct, Enabling Intermex’s U.S. Customers to Send Money to eligible Visa Debit Card Holders in 20 countries

MIAMI, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (the “Company” or “Intermex”), a leading omnichannel money transfer services company, announces its collaboration with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to further enhance its money transfer services. The collaboration further extends the money transfer experience for Intermex customers by enabling fast transfers to eligible Visa cards and bank accounts in more than 20 countries previously unserved by Intermex.



Visa Direct provides a single point of access to billions of endpoints, helping transform global money movement by facilitating the delivery of funds to eligible cards, bank accounts, and wallets worldwide. Integrating Visa Direct into Intermex’s platform allows consumers to use Intermex’s outstanding and reliable omnichannel services when sending money to countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean.

Intermex and Visa share a commitment to helping simplify the global money movement. This collaboration underscores the benefits of bringing fast, secure money transfers within reach for our joint consumers.

“Our central focus is to deliver reliable, efficient, transparent, and convenient services to our customers worldwide through our omnichannel strategy,” said Marcelo Theodoro, Chief Product & Digital Officer for Intermex. “This collaboration between Intermex and Visa will help expand our digital offering and unlock more choices and flexibility for migrant workers in the U.S. sending funds to their loved ones abroad,” Theodoro added.

Intermex launched this service on 12/15/2023. Customers can download the Intermex app from Apple and Google Play app stores.

About International Money Express, Inc.

Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology, enabling consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, and Europe to more than 60 countries. The Company provides the digital movement of money through a network of agent retailers in the United States, Canada, and Europe; Company-operated stores; our mobile app; and the Company’s website. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations around the world. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, Guatemala City, Guatemala, and Madrid, Spain. For more information about Intermex, please visit www.intermexonline.com.

