When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 19, 2023 FDA Publish Date: December 19, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Salmonella contamination Company Name: Houdini, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Wine Country Gift Baskets Product Description: Product Description Gift Baskets with Quaker Chewy Granola Bars

Company Announcement

Wine Country Gift Baskets / Houdini Inc. of Fullerton, CA is taking precautionary measures of voluntarily recalling all gift baskets produced with Quaker Chewy Granola bars due to a recall by the Quaker Oats company because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. Wine Country Gift Basket/Houdini Inc. is committed to providing only the highest quality of product and is taking this action out of an abundance of caution in the interest of consumer protection.

Gift baskets were distributed throughout the US via online sales and through Amazon.com.

To determine if this recall item is in your basket, verify your gift basket is the item listed below. Then look for a white label with black print on the bottom of the basket. The Lot Code number will start with “LC” followed by six numbers. Example of the lot code label on bottom of basket is pictured below::

Gift baskets and lot codes affected by this recall:

#8700 Ministry of Snacks Sweet and Savory Collection: Gift lot codes LC 595922, LC 596339, LC 597305, LC 597306, LC 597910, LC601543 and LC 607376.

Following are pictures of the packaging for the Quaker Chewy Granola Bars.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

If you have any questions concerning this recall, please contact Houdini Customer Care Monday – Friday from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM at 866-712-5910. For further information, you can check our website at www.houdiniinc.com/recall/quakergranolabar.