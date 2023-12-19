Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,440 in the last 365 days.

SB773 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2023-12-19

WISCONSIN, December 19 - An Act to repeal 138.052 (7e) and (7m), 138.056 (6) and 215.21 (2); to renumber and amend 186.11 (2); to amend 34.08 (2), 38.20 (2) (e), 67.12 (12) (a), 138.052 (12) (a), 186.07 (7), 186.113 (15) (a), 186.118 (3) (a) (intro.), 186.235 (14) (c), 214.04 (21) (b), 215.13 (39), 215.13 (46) (a) 1., 215.21 (15), 221.0303 (2), 941.38 (1) (b) 21., 946.82 (4) and 969.08 (10) (b); and to create 186.11 (2) (b) and (c), 186.113 (26), 227.01 (13) (yu) and 943.825 of the statutes; Relating to: authorized activities and operations of credit unions; the lending area of savings and loan associations; automated teller machines; residential mortgage loans and variable rate loans; payments for public deposit losses in failed financial institutions; promissory notes of certain public bodies; repealing rules promulgated by the Department of Financial Institutions; providing an exemption from rule-making procedures; and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: S - Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
12/19/2023 Sen. Public hearing held  

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb773

You just read:

SB773 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2023-12-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more