Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,374 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,440 in the last 365 days.

SB791 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2023-12-19

WISCONSIN, December 19 - An Act to amend chapter 77 (title), 77.52 (13) and 77.53 (10); and to create 16.9565, 25.40 (1) (L), 66.0442, 77.54 (71), subchapter XIII of chapter 77 [precedes 77.997] and 196.01 (5) (b) 8. of the statutes; Relating to: exemptions from public utility regulation regarding electric vehicle charging stations, installation and operation of electric vehicle charging stations by state agencies or local governmental units, and imposing an excise tax on electric vehicle charging. (FE)

Status: S - Utilities and Technology

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
12/19/2023 Sen. Public hearing held  

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb791

You just read:

SB791 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2023-12-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more