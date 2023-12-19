Submit Release
SB792 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2023-12-19

WISCONSIN, December 19 - An Act to create 20.395 (4) (fq), 20.395 (4) (fv), 20.395 (4) (fx) and 85.53 of the statutes; Relating to: an electric vehicle infrastructure program and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Utilities and Technology

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
12/19/2023 Sen. Public hearing held  

