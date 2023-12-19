“Music 4 Good” Unites Top Music Icons to Rally Behind First Responders Children’s Foundation

Country Legends Alan Jackson, Anne Wilson, Brad Paisley, Brenda Lee, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, George Strait, Jon Pardi, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, and Reba McEntire Join Forces to Champion for the Children of First Responders

Adding International Flair, Brazilian Music Sensation Anitta Joins the Star-Studded Lineup





NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third year in a row, country music’s biggest artists are giving back during the holiday season through a charitable holiday campaign with Universal Music Group Nashville. This year, for the first time, the “Music 4 Good” holiday campaign will feature country stars and Brazilian music sensation Anitta who was inspired by the mission and joined the campaign in support of First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF).

Participating artists include Alan Jackson, Anne Wilson, Brad Paisley, Brenda Lee, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, George Strait, Jon Pardi, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Reba McEntire, and Anitta.

Each of the stars has donated “Once in a Lifetime” VIP experiences (fly-aways, VIP concert experiences, exclusive merchandise, and more) to benefit First Responders Children’s Foundation. A portion of the sponsors’ proceeds will provide scholarships and mental health services to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

Money raised through “Music 4 Good” is directly supporting the FRCF Scholarship Program and Resiliency Program that supports children of first responders with free and confidential mental health counseling.

The scholarship recipients from the 2022 partnership with UMG Nashville included: Ava Broneer, the daughter of a California Highway Patrol Officer; Elizabeth Mukes, the daughter of a Ventura Fire Department Officer; Maya Gaucci, whose father is a disabled New York State Police officer, and Mia Hill, the daughter of a Fort Wayne firefighter.

“First Responders Children’s Foundation is enormously grateful to Universal Music Group Nashville and its artists for helping ease the financial and mental health burdens experienced by far too many first responder families,” said First Responders Children’s Foundation President and CEO Jillian Crane. “These children watch their parents head into potential danger every day, and, tragically, many suffer the loss of a parent through line-of-duty deaths. Because of UMG we can assist with hundreds of requests to support first responder families nationwide with scholarships, bereavement grants and mental health support. We must not forget that first responders are protecting our families and we owe it to them to be there for their children.”

Each VIP experience is available for bidding online at charitystars.com/umg through January 12, 2024. Some of the experiences this year include Carrie Underwood’s “REFLECTION: The Vegas Residency 2024” Experience; Darius Rucker’s Hootie & The Blowfish “Ultimate Fan Flyaway;” Jon Pardi’s “Country Fan Fest MEGA VIP Experience;” Keith Urban’s “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Getaway;” and Reba McEntire’s “The Voice” VIP Experience. The full list of packages benefiting FRCF is below.

Alan Jackson – “Ultimate Nashville VIP” Experience

Roundtrip airfare for two people to Nashville, Tennessee

A 6 Day / 5 Night hotel stay in Nashville, TN valid from June 5-10, 2024

Two 4-Day Passes to CMA Fest 2024

Two tickets to the Grand Ole Opry

Two tickets to the Country Music Hall Of Fame

Hand-signed Stetson Straw Cowboy Hat

Hand-signed Let It Be Christmas vinyl and Alan Jackson silhouette t-shirt (XL)

$100 bar credit for AJ’s Good Time Bar

AJ’s Good Time Bar merch pack

Silverbelly gift pack including an engraved Silverbelly barrel head, Silverbelly bar mat set, whiskey glasses, and more

Anne Wilson – “Mother’s Day Weekend Getaway”

Four $200 vouchers from Southwest Airlines towards airfare to 30A (Florida’s Panhandle)

A 3 Day / 2 Night hotel stay in 30A at The Pearl Hotel for May 10-12, 2024

‘The Polished Pearl’ Spa Package including

50-minute Pearl Perfection Massage (with warm stones added)

Pearl Miracle Moisturizing Facial

Illumination Hand Treatment

$1000 Ultimate Mattel Toy Package For All Ages including toys from American Girl

A personalized video message from Anne Wilson thanking you for your donation

Hand-signed acoustic guitar

Hand-signed “My Jesus” vinyl

Anne Wilson “Rebel” merch pack including a long sleeve t-shirt (XL), trucker hat, sticker bundle, and patch bundle



Brad Paisley – “Country Music Flyaway” (also benefits “The Store”)

$1000 gift card towards round trip airfare to the city of your choice to see Brad Paisley in concert

$500 gift card towards hotel accommodations

Two of Brad Paisley’s personal “Friends & Family” tickets to the show of your choice in 2024

Two Meet & Greet passes to meet Brad Paisley

Hand-signed New ‘Fender Brad Paisley Road Worn Telecaster – Silver Sparkle’ valued at $1550

Hand-signed “Son Of The Mountains” CD & vinyl

Brad Paisley merch pack



Brenda Lee – “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree At Rockefeller Center” VIP Experience

Roundtrip airfare for two people to New York, NY

A 3 Day / 2 Night stay in New York, NY

Two Ultimate Rockefeller Center Christmas 2024 Experience Tickets which include:

A private, guided VIP tour of Rockefeller Center at Christmastime

Two Top Of The Rock admission tickets

Indulgent drinks and bites in your own private rink-side chalet beneath the glowing Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Skating on the iconic rink

A private moment on the Center Plaza to enjoy and take photos with the Christmas Tree

$1000 Ultimate Mattel Toy Package For All Ages including toys from American Girl, Barbie, Hot Wheels and much more!

Hand-signed Brenda Lee “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” vinyl

Brenda Lee merch pack including “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” wrapping paper, Christmas mug, Christmas tree ornament, and T-shirt (XL)



Carrie Underwood – “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency 2024” Experience *Also benefits C.A.T.S. Foundation

Roundtrip airfare for 2 to Las Vegas, NV

A 3 day / 2 night stay at Resorts World Las Vegas, valid through Aug 24, 2024

2 tickets to a mutually agreed upon show for REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency 2024

$150 dining credit at a Resorts World Las Vegas restaurant

Hand-Signed Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) vinyl

Hand-Signed Denim & Rhinestones Deluxe Edition CD w/ T-shirt

My Gift ornament set (Red & Silver)

1-year free subscription to Carrie’s “fit52” fitness app

Darius Rucker (Hootie & the Blowfish) – “Ultimate Fan Flyaway”

$1000 gift card towards round trip airfare to the city of your choice to see Hootie & the Blowfish in concert in 2024

$500 gift card towards hotel accommodations

Two of Darius Rucker’s personal “Friends & Family” tickets to the show of your choice in 2024

Two Meet & Greet passes to meet Darius Rucker in person

Hand-signed acoustic guitar

Hand-signed “Carolyn’s Boy” CD and vinyl

Darius Rucker merch pack including a Carolyn’s Boy Cassette T-shirt (XL), a Darius Rucker Star Patch Hat, Southern Comfort Candle Set, and a Maroon Logo Koozie

Hootie & the Blowfish merch pack including a Garnet Aloha Tee (XL), a Surf Trucker Hat, a Goin’ Home candle and a Tour Koozie (Purple)

Dierks Bentley – “Gravel & Gold” Flyaway

$1000 gift card towards round trip airfare to the city of your choice to see Dierks in concert

$500 gift card towards hotel accommodations

Two of Dierks Bentley’s personal “Friends & Family” tickets to the show of your choice in 2024

A personalized video message from Dierks Bentley thanking you for your donation

Hand-signed Fender Player Telecaster Red guitar

Hand-signed “Gravel & Gold” CD Box Set and hand-signed “Gravel & Gold” vinyl

Dierks Bentley merch pack including two “Gravel & Gold” camper mugs, a “Gravel & Gold” hat, and a “Gravel & Gold” vinyl slipmat



George Strait – “King Of Country” Vegas Flyaway

Roundtrip airfare for two people to Las Vegas, NV

A 3 Day / 2 Night hotel stay in Las Vegas, valid from December 6-8, 2024

Two of George Strait’s personal “Friends & Family” tickets to see George Strait on December 7, 2024

$150 Dining credit

Hand-signed George Strait Line Resistol Cowboy Hat

George Strait Vinyl Box Set

George Strait merch pack including a George Strait Heather Denim Silhouette Tee, a George Strait black 3-D logo ballcap, a George Strait blue 20 oz tumbler, and a 2024 George Strait calendar



Jon Pardi – “Country Fan Fest MEGA VIP Experience”

Roundtrip airfare for two people to Salt Lake City, UT

A 6 Day / 5 Night hotel stay in Salt Lake City, UT, valid July 23-28, 2024

Two 4-Day MEGA VIP Passes to Country Fan Fest 2024

4-Day MEGA VIP Pass grants entry to Country Fan Fest 2024 Wednesday, July 24-Saturday July 27, 2024

Exclusive access to the MEGA VIP Party Pit

Access to air-conditioned VIP lounge

VIP Lounge is open on concert days, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

VIP Lounge is open for catered Lunch & dinner: Thursday, Friday & Saturday (included)

Re-entry into the Main Concert Grounds is allowed all day

Access to the campgrounds is included. Campsite is not included with this pass.

Two Meet & Greet passes to personally meet Jon Pardi

Hand-signed Fender Player Telecaster Butterscotch guitar

Hand-Signed “Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi” CD & Vinyl

Jon Pardi Merch Pack including one Beer For Santa t-shirt (XL), one Beer For Santa ornament, and one set (2) of Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi pint glasses

Keith Urban – “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Getaway” *Also benefits the Country Music Hall of Fame

Roundtrip airfare for two people to New York, NY

Hotel room for a 4 Day / 3 Night stay in NYC from November 27-30, 2024

Two tickets to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade viewing in Bryant Park (including front row view along 6th Avenue, between 40th-42nd streets.)

Two invitations to join children and relatives of fallen heroes at the annual First Responder’s Children’s Foundation pre-parade breakfast and awards ceremony at the Bryant Park Grill

Two tickets to the 2024 Christmas Spectacular featuring the Radio City Rockettes

A personalized video message from Keith Urban thanking you for your donation

Hand-signed personalized Keith Urban Acoustic Yamaha guitar

Keith Urban merch pack including a KU Black Tote Bag, KU Live Crew Neck (XL), Keith Urban Double Sided Scarf, Keith Urban Jigsaw Puzzle & KU Peace Sign Notebook

Luke Bryan – “#1 Fan” VIP Experience

$1000 gift card towards round trip airfare to the city of your choice to see Luke Bryan in concert

$500 gift card towards hotel accommodations

Two of Luke Bryan’s personal “Friends & Family” tickets to the show of your choice in 2024

A personalized video message from Luke Bryan thanking you for your donation

Hand-signed custom skinned acoustic guitar

Hand-signed “#1’s” Volume 1 & Volume 2 Vinyl Box Set

Luke Bryan merch pack including a Luke Bryan Camo blanket, a Luke Bryan camo hat, and a Country On Can Cooler



Reba McEntire – “The Voice” VIP Experience

Roundtrip airfare for two people to Los Angeles, CA

A 3 Day / 2 Night hotel stay in Los Angeles, CA

Two VIP Tickets to a Season 25 “The Voice” Live Show including a meet & greet with Reba McEntire at her coach’s chair

Two tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood

Hand-signed The Ultimate Christmas Collection CD & vinyl + Hand-signed Not That Fancy Box Set

Reba McEntire merch pack including a Reba Tote, a Team Reba Fancy T-Shirt (XL), a Team Reba ballcap, an Ultimate Christmas Litho, and an Ultimate Christmas Mug

Anitta – “Ultimate Miami Weekend”

Roundtrip airfare for two to Miami on mutually agreed upon dates in 2024

A 3 day/ 2 night hotel stay in Miami

Anitta will follow the winner on Instagram for 3 months + comment on one post

$250 dining credit at one of Anitta’s favorite Miami restaurants

VIP Entrance for two at BRESH – the most beautiful party in the world!

Hand-signed Anitta item

Anitta merch bundle valued at $250



ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION

First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on four key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants; a Mental Health Resilience Program; and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded over 21 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

Contact:

Joanna Black

Phone: +1 646-912-2681

Email: joanna@1strcf.org

