MLSs truly ARE Business Generation Partners to their Subscribers.

Always love to share quantitative data that proves that MLSs truly help dial up business opportunities for their customers. ValleyMLS.com, an MLS that takes its job of generating views, leads and listing exposure very seriously, is a great example!

According to Listtrac, the industry’s most respected source for business generation reporting, proves the point that ValleyMLS is arguably the most affordable and most effective way to create business potential. For the last 30 days Valley MLS.com, the company’s consumer-facing website has generated more inquiries than any other lead source.

In the same timeframe, Paragon MLS, Paragon Collaboration Center and ValleyMLS.com have generated more saved listings than any other source by a large margin.

And third, the IDX feeds that ValleyMLS facilitates generated more listing views than any other source.

These combined results are a great example of why MLSs are probably the most affordable business generation source for brokers, especially because all of these sources follow Fair Display Guidelines and the “Your Listing, Your Lead” philosophy. No referral fees or advertising fees collected at all. If you’re an MLS and subscribe to Listtrac, please share this type of information with your subscribers regularly. If you’re a broker, take a second look at the business generation value delivered by your MLS. You will likely be pleasantly surprised!