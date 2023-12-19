Uber for Business Modernizes Expense Management Through Integrations with Brex and Ramp

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uber for Business , Uber's enterprise arm, today announced it has integrated with leading expense management providers Brex and Ramp . The integrations will automate receipt matching for Uber rides and meals, which rank among the most-expensed items for employees. This will help companies of all sizes simplify expenses and save time on and off the road.



More than 200,000 companies use the Uber for Business platform to help provide rides and meals to their employees, customers, and guests. The dashboard enables companies to create travel and meal programs that reflect their policies, including features like restrictions on spending or time of day. Employees, in turn, can enjoy a seamless end-to-end experience—from requesting a ride or ordering a meal on a user-friendly app, to fast and easy reimbursement. Integrations with innovative companies like Brex and Ramp make the tail end of this process effortless for employees while simplifying operations for finance teams. This is valuable for all businesses, from startups and small businesses where resources may be limited and every minute counts, to enterprises that need to simplify their complexities of scale.

“Ramp is here to make finance simple, because we believe businesses and their people are better off spending their time and energy on strategic work that propels the business forward—not tracking, submitting, and managing expense reports,” said Michael Cohen, Vice President of Partnerships at Ramp. “Our expense automations reimagine this painful process to make expense reporting more seamless for employees and more compliant for finance teams. We’re thrilled to work with Uber to automate expenses for some of our customers’ most common business purchases and continue making finance frictionless.”

“According to recent Brex data, 98% of companies consider travel essential to meeting business objectives—and most are increasing their investment accordingly,” said Marco Mahrus, Chief Business Officer at Brex. “Fortunately, bringing back business travel doesn't also require bringing back manual, after-the-fact expense management processes. The Brex platform automates expense reporting for employees and gives finance teams real time visibility on corporate spend. Our new integration with Uber, a frequently expensed item for our customers, is a natural extension of our efforts to simplify expense management and help our mutual customers spend smarter.”

Benefits of these integrations include:

Time savings: Auto-generated receipts for Uber rides and meals ordered for delivery with Uber Eats eliminate the need for employees to collect, organize, and manually submit receipts when using their Uber business profiles. This can help save employees significant time and energy and improve the overall business travel experience—whether they’re attending a meeting across town, or flying to an industry conference.

Auto-generated receipts for Uber rides and meals ordered for delivery with Uber Eats eliminate the need for employees to collect, organize, and manually submit receipts when using their Uber business profiles. This can help save employees significant time and energy and improve the overall business travel experience—whether they’re attending a meeting across town, or flying to an industry conference. Improved compliance: Controls within Uber for Business enable companies to set limits for activities that employees can and can’t expense; as a result, 84% of customers say the platform enables them to better enforce compliance of their policies.* AI-powered solutions from both expense providers can identify and flag non-compliant or out-of-policy transactions.

Controls within Uber for Business enable companies to set limits for activities that employees can and can’t expense; as a result, 84% of customers say the platform enables them to better enforce compliance of their policies.* AI-powered solutions from both expense providers can identify and flag non-compliant or out-of-policy transactions. Effective cost controls: Real-time visibility into transportation and meal spend enables companies to track employee spending against budgets and adjust accordingly.

Real-time visibility into transportation and meal spend enables companies to track employee spending against budgets and adjust accordingly. Seamless reconciliation: Automated receipt-matching helps finance teams keep accurate books, for a faster and more streamlined month-end close.

Automated receipt-matching helps finance teams keep accurate books, for a faster and more streamlined month-end close. Simple onboarding: Overlapping customers can get set up in just a few clicks. Once companies enable the integration, employees connected to their company’s Uber for Business account will automatically be set up with the expense integration. Uber for Business also offers roster sync and automated invites to enable seamless onboarding for new customers.



“Our integrations with expense providers are instrumental in providing the visibility and control travel managers and finance teams need to keep employees in-policy and under budget," said Susan Anderson, Global Head of Uber for Business and Business Development at Uber. "Our work with Brex and Ramp enables us to streamline expenses for companies of all sizes, creating a better experience for both the employees on the move and the folks balancing the books."

To learn more about how these platform integrations can simplify expenses and improve the employee experience, visit: https://www.uber.com/us/en/business/features/expense-integration/ .

*Based on 275 customers surveyed globally in February 2023 who agreed that Uber for Business helps their employees save time on expenses through expense integrations or central billing.

About Uber for Business

Uber for Business brings the best of Uber to organizations around the globe with a seamless platform built to help them better support and engage those they employ and serve. With global scale, integrated solutions and exceptional service, Uber for Business empowers organizations to streamline business travel, reimagine employee wellbeing, and elevate the customer experience – all while enabling employees to effortlessly leverage the Uber they love and trust in their professional lives. Since launching in 2014, Uber for Business has scaled to 60+ countries and 10,000 cities, and helped 200,000 organizations bring flexibility and efficiency into their operations. For more, visit our website.

Media Contact

press@uber.com