Grammy® Winner Luke Bulla Releases Self-Produced "Holiday Songs" EP

Holiday Songs by Luke Bulla Luke Bulla

Four Song EP features classics and bluegrass Christmas Favorites

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy® winning Fiddler, Vocalist, Multi-Instrumentalist and Songwriter Luke Bulla has announced that he's recorded and released a new EP titled "Holiday Songs" that features four of his favorite songs for this season. Bulla played all of the instruments and sang all of the parts and Michael McLeod engineered, mixed, and mastered it at The Airstream in San Marcos, TX.

Said Bulla: “I'm releasing it right now on Bandcamp only with a wider distribution to follow after the holiday. This is a great way for anyone interested to help support the artist directly, and these days that's very much appreciated.”

Songs include Luke's warm and engaging arrangements of: Christmas for Cowboys, Christmas Times a Comin', Silent Night and Auld Lang Syne. Purchaser gets an immediate high-quality download to play in iTunes and Google Play for Android.

This also makes for a GREAT last minute Holiday Gift to loved ones and anyone in your circle that loves Luke's authentic American Roots music.

In closing, Bulla said: "I hope you all enjoy this music and have a very happy holiday season! Thank you again for your support!"