Leading Hub Services Provider COPILOT Appoints Valerie Sullivan as Chief Commercial Officer

Health tech and pharma services leader to drive commercial operations and build upon growth within booming industry

MAITLAND, Fla., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COPILOT Provider Support Services , a leading HUB Services Provider, announces Valerie Sullivan as Chief Commercial Officer. In this newly created role, Sullivan's appointment represents the company's evolution following significant growth in new clients.

Sullivan is a Boston-based pharma services and healthcare technology leader with over 25 years of diverse commercialization experience. As part of the COPILOT executive team, she focuses on technology enablement, innovation, and growth through delivering compelling marketing initiatives and solving pharma clients’ unmet patient engagement and reimbursement services needs. Self-proclaimed as a “Big Opportunity Thinker,” Sullivan is excited about the role technology is playing in pharma HUB services and is working to evolve technology advances provided by educated team members to deliver superior results.

Before taking on leadership roles in HUB services and specialty pharmacy, Sullivan began her career at Pfizer, where she led and grew some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical brands. Being interested in the value of digital therapeutics, Sullivan built the first patient support center for reimbursement and patient engagement at Pear Therapeutics. Most recently, she held board of director positions for private equity backed portfolio companies in the pharma services space, serving on the boards of Two Labs and CareMetx. Throughout her career, she has built plans to drive revenue around the big opportunity and has worked collaboratively with teams to get buy-in for execution and results. Sullivan is confident there remains a massive opportunity for pharma and companies like COPILOT to deliver on finding novel ways to help patients and providers get access to expensive specialty medications for better patient outcomes.

“Valerie is a transformational leader with the vision and fearlessness to propel our commercialization strategy forward within a highly competitive space,” said COPILOT CEO Chuck Stevens. “Looking ahead, she will serve as a valuable thought partner as we continue to refine and grow our commercial strategy and expand our national footprint.”

Sullivan earned a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry and economics from the College of the Holy Cross and an MBA from Northeastern University. She serves as Chairman of the Group Insurance Commission and holds an adjunct faculty role at Bentley University in Massachusetts, where she teaches the next generation of management leaders.

“It’s an exciting time to join COPILOT and work toward more innovative and meaningful HUB enablement solutions for our pharmaceutical partners,” added Sullivan. “In the longer term, I hope to deliver a people enablement approach that supercharges the power of technology so patients experience less frustration with securing access to specialty medications.”

About COPILOT Provider Support Services

COPILOT offers technology enablement solutions to practice management and provider staff that deliver highly accurate and timely benefits investigations for specialty medications, medical devices, and laboratory testing. The real-time, easily accessible, web-based portal securely displays accurate data that brings value to provider offices and pharma clients to best manage each patient’s journey. With an experienced team and longevity in HUB and reimbursement services, the company provides guidance in market access and drives high satisfaction for clients. COPILOT is headquartered in Maitland, FL and a portfolio company of QHP. For more information, please visit www.cmcopilot.com.