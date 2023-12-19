ECO Canada Opens Applications for Innovative Digital Skills for Youth Program

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECO Canada, a leading organization dedicated to advancing environmental sustainability and fostering green careers, proudly announces applications are back open for the Government’s Digital Skills for Youth Program.



In response to the growing demand for skilled professionals in the green economy, ECO Canada and the Government of Canada have developed a wage funding program aimed at equipping Canadian youth with the digital skills to thrive in environmentally focused careers. The Digital Skills for Youth Program is a strategic response to the evolving job market. Eligible employers receive 80 per cent of wage coverage up to $18,000 of a candidate’s salary for placement in a new full-time/part time 3-to-12-month position. This program provides the opportunity to onboard young professionals and create meaningful environmental jobs while removing limitations and challenges of hiring new graduates.

Key features of the program include:

Tailored Digital Training : The program offers a range of digital skills training modules, customized to meet the specific needs of the green sector. Participants will gain expertise in areas such as data analysis, digital marketing, and sustainable technology applications.

Industry-Relevant Training: ECO Canada has collaborated with industry experts to ensure that the training aligns with the latest trends and requirements of the job market. This approach guarantees that participants are well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities they may encounter in their future careers.

Eligibility: Eligible candidates must be a post-secondary graduate unless the candidate is located in one of the three territories. Eligible employers must be small to medium-sized companies (under 500 employees) and not-for-profit organizations.

“In today's dynamic job market, the complementarity of digital skills and environmental sustainability is crucial. This program not only equips young Canadians with the skills, but opens doors to different opportunities,” says Sarah Casorso, Director of Employer Services at ECO Canada.

ECO Canada is confident that the Digital Skills for Youth Program will not only contribute to the personal and professional development of participants but also play a pivotal role in accelerating Canada's transition to a sustainable and resilient economy.

For more information about the program and how to get started, please visit DS4Y Page | ECO Canada

About ECO Canada:

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

We work alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

