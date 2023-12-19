Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,358 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,646 in the last 365 days.

Short-term impact assessment of ocean liming: a copepod exposure test

Short-term impact assessment of ocean liming: a copepod exposure test

Published 19 December 2023 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: biological response, crustaceans, laboratory, mitigation, mortality, North Atlantic, performance, zooplankton

Highlights

  • Ocean liming (OL) may cause temporary pH peaks which can be dangerous for marine life.
  • Short-term exposure tests (<24 h) are required to evaluate the impact of OL.
  • At pH 9 for exposures lower than 6 h, copepods showed no adverse effects.
  • At pH ≥ 10, adverse effects on copepods were seen for exposures shorter than 3 h.

Abstract

Ocean liming (OL) is a potential carbon dioxide removal (CDR) method that aims to increase the ocean’s capacity to absorb atmospheric CO2 by adding hydrated lime to the surface ocean. Modeling studies indicate that OL may cause temporary pH spikes lasting several minutes, depending on the lime sparging rate. Little is known about the short-term effects of these spikes on marine organisms. Aim of the present study is to investigate these effects on the copepod Acartia tonsa. Copepods were exposed to different pH conditions (9, 10, 11, 12) by dosing different hydrated lime solutions. Copepod mortality, movements, and behavior were recorded. At pH 9 for short exposure times (<6 h), no negative effects were observed indicating a potential tolerable threshold for OL applications. At longer exposure times (>6 h) and pH higher than 9, negative effects (mortality and sublethal effects) were found significantly higher than in the control.

Camatti E., Valsecchi S., Caserini S., Barbaccia E., Santinelli C., Basso D. & Azzellino A., 2024. Short-term impact assessment of ocean liming: a copepod exposure test. Marine Pollution Bulletin 198: 115833. doi: 10.1016/j.marpolbul.2023.115833. Article.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Short-term impact assessment of ocean liming: a copepod exposure test

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more