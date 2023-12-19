Flexjet Helps Naples Winter Wine Festival Bloom this year with Flight Hours and Helicopter Showcase

•Flexjet Continues Tradition as Festival Partner, Donor and Raffle Sponsor at this Prestigious Charity Wine Festival in Naples, Florida •Donations Include 23 Hours of Flight Aboard a Flexjet Aircraft and One Hour Aboard a Sikorsky S-76 Helicopter •Flexjet’s Helicopter to be on Display at the Festival

Cleveland, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexjet, Inc., a global leader in private aviation, today announced that, for the third year, it will serve as a lead donor and festival partner of the 2024 Naples Winter Wine Festival, the world’s most prestigious charity wine auction. And in a first for the event, Flexjet will have its iconic Sikorsky S-76 helicopter on showcase during the festival.

Flexjet’s contributions for this year’s Naples Winter Wine Festival, scheduled for January 25-28, 2024, in Naples, Florida, include:

Sponsorship of the raffle and its grand prize of 15 hours of flight time aboard a Flexjet midsized aircraft

Eight hours of flight time on a Flexjet midsized aircraft as part of Lot #33

One hours of flight time on a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter featured in online auction Lot #501

Flexjet has expanded its commitment to the Naples Winter Wine Festival through the donation of helicopter flight hours, which this year makes its first appearance at the festival. This luxury helicopter stands out for its safety redundancies including two pilots, two autopilots, two engines and a four-blade rotor system. It also features one of Flexjet’s LXi Cabin Collection interiors, expansive luggage capacity and cabins so quiet that noise-cancelling headgear are not necessary.

Since its first year of participation, donations by Flexjet are estimated to have generated more than $28 million for Naples-area charities.

“We are honored to renew our commitment as a dedicated partner of the Naples Winter Wine Festival which not only stands as one of the world's most prestigious celebrations of fine wines but also shines brightly as an unparalleled force for philanthropy,” said Flexjet co-CEO Mike Silvestro. “We are proud to contribute to the success of this remarkable charity, touching the lives of hundreds of thousands of children across Southwest Florida and creating a legacy of hope and positive transformation.”

Auction lot #33 includes eight hours of flight time aboard a Flexjet aircraft, a barrel of the winners’ custom blended Pinot Noir, a two-night wine making experience in Sonoma and a 7-night ski adventure in Vail for four couples.

The hour of flight time aboard the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter is part of an auction lot that also includes a driving experience in Miami, Florida at The Concours Club, a member-only automotive resort, and dinner at Verge, also in Miami which serves a menu developed by Chef Brad Kilgore, a James Beard Award nominee.

Founded in 2001 by the Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF), the Naples Winter Wine Festival offers a weekend of treasured memories including intimate dinners in elegant, private homes and settings throughout Naples, the opportunity to sample world-class wines and foods provided by noted vintners and chefs and auctions of once in-a-lifetime travel and wine experiences. Since its founding, the festival has raised approximately $269 million for 60 community nonprofits serving children, making a profound difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of children.

About Flexjet Private Helicopters and the Sikorsky S-76

Flexjet’s helicopter division, formed to provide private jet Owners with first and last mile transport, also is available for on-demand charter in the U.S. Northeast, Florida (including The Bahamas) and the U.K. The division features the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter, one of the most respected production helicopters, with a heritage of more than 40 years and 7.5 million hours of safe flight.

About Flexjet

Flexjet, Inc., a global leader in private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 24 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is IS-BAO compliant at Level 2. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, which features the most modern fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are nearly 50 different interior designs across its fleet. The full fleet is comprised of the Embraer Phenom 300 and Praetor 500 and 600, Bombardier Challenger 350 and 3500, the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet’s European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600 and the Gulfstream G650. Flexjet’s helicopter division sells fractional, lease, and on-demand charter access to its fleet of owned, operated and maintained Sikorsky S-76 helicopters which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARG/US and serving locations throughout the northeastern United States, United Kingdom, and southern Florida. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Instagram @FlexjetInc.

