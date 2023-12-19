GENERAC ONGOING DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Generac To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Generac securities between May 3, 2023 and August 3, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/GNRC.



NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Generac Holdings Inc. (“Generac” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GNRC) and reminds investors of the January 22, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that on August 2, 2023, the Company held its Q2 2023 earnings call. During that call, President and CEO Aaron P. Jagfeld revealed lackluster quarterly results, including a $1 billion sales decrease year-over-year and that residential sales decreased 44%. When explaining that decline, Jagfeld contradicted his May statements discounting macroeconomic trends. He said, "[the Company] underperformed our expectations as a result of the shift in consumer spending patterns," thus admitting the importance of inflation on consumer spending. Consequently, Jagfeld advised investors, "[t]his weaker than previously expected demand environment is expected to persist in the second half of the year, also contributing to our lower outlooked for residential product sales."

Generac's share price dropped swiftly in the day after the earnings call. On August 1, 2023 shares closed to $153.38; by the close on August 3, 2023 shares plummeted to $110.77.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

