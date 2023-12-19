NIQ Catalyzes Growth with Strategic Leadership Appointment to Drive Innovation in Consumer Panel Services

Chicago--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- NIQ, a pioneering force in consumer and market intelligence, is proud to announce the appointment of Kris Ewing as the Global President of Consumer Panel Services (CPS) to accelerate growth, foster innovation, and deliver client-centric solutions. This leadership appointment underscores NIQ's unwavering commitment to expanding consumer-sourced measurement across diverse channels and categories, reinforcing its pivotal role in fortifying the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry. As NIQ marks its centennial milestone, this appointment signifies a dedication to propelling the Consumer Panel business into a new era where robust, data-driven insights are imperative for the success of the CPG industry.

Ewing's elevation to the position of Global President of Consumer Panel Services is a testament to NIQ's commitment to elevating data-driven insights to unprecedented heights. Reporting directly to Tracey Massey, Chief Operating Officer at NIQ, Ewing is tasked with steering the company's global expansion of Consumer Panel activities. With a keen focus on differentiated product offerings, cutting-edge technology, and a team of skilled shopper and consumer experts, Ewing's leadership aims to establish new industry standards.

With 76% of senior leaders from the FMCG industry stating that changing behaviours of consumers and new generations is a presenting a challenge and opportunity for future growth, the focus for NIQ is on delivering a commitment to clients that provide the future led consumer insights that enable brands to create long-term growth.

"I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to lead in this dynamic landscape,” said Kris Ewing, Global President of Consumer Panel Services at NIQ. “Our commitment to evolving and enhancing our capabilities is paramount to serve our clients better and achieve our ambitious goals. I look forward to spearheading this journey of innovation and growth, ensuring that our strategies resonate with the ever-evolving needs of our clients and the industry."

NIQ is strategically prioritizing the advancement of Consumer Panel Services across the organization, initiating a series of key actions:

• Fostering greater clarity for clients through the connection of Retail Measurement Services and Consumer Panel Services through dynamic, integrated views on NIQ Discover (launching in 2024).

• Strengthening coverage, representation, and CPS data quality across global markets with focused investments in leading samples in the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Australia, United States and Canada.

• Providing enhanced support through training, workshops, and thought leadership by industry-leading subject-matter experts to unveil new pathways to growth by leveraging best-in-class Retail Measurement and Consumer Panel insights.

• Delivering more precise and reliable trend reads, particularly in key growth channels as well as expanded omnichannel coverage, categories, and characteristics.

NIQ is driving a rapid pace of measurement advancement, underpinned by significant and strategic investments in coverage and technology. Embracing a forward-thinking approach, the company has pinpointed key critical initiatives to foster substantial growth, with CPS serving as a central pillar in this strategic pursuit. NIQ steadfastly upholds its mission of pioneering insights and innovation within the consumer and market intelligence sphere, driving us forward into a future of unparalleled advancements and transformative industry impact.

About NIQ

NIQ is the world’s leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. In 2023, NIQ combined with GfK, bringing together the two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full ViewTM.

NIQ, is an Advent International portfolio company with operations in 100+ markets, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit NIQ.com.

