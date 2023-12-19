NUMERATOR EXPANDS SURVEY OFFERING IN CANADA

New Capabilities Include Digital-First Qualitative Solutions, In-Report Voice of the Consumer, Instant Survey Responses Available in Hours

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, announced an expanded suite of research capabilities in Canada, powered by a multimillion-dollar investment to grow its Canadian consumer panel and add new Numerator Surveys offerings. Building on Numerator’s ability to identify and target specific cohorts of verified buyers for authentic survey responses, Canadian brands and retailers can now access same-day survey responses and new digital-first qualitative research tools. Additionally, the launch of AskWhy, a new in-report survey solution, surfaces voice of the consumer alongside Numerator Insights findings within hours.

Numerator Survey respondents are sourced from Numerator’s Survey Panel of over 75,000 monthly active users in Canada who opt in to share their online and offline shopping data with Numerator. This enables behavioral targeting for surveys instead of relying on voluntary recall or claimed behavior. Because Numerator Panelists are highly engaged and share both behavioral and attitudinal data, the Numerator Surveys solutions result in high-quality survey data. Numerator Surveys are hosted within a consumer app and triggered by purchases, minimizing response fraud that is prevalent in market research today.

“Numerator serves a unique space in the market at the intersection of behavioral and attitudinal data. Understanding what consumers do and why is paramount to decisions being made by brands and retailers today. We’ve made a multi-year investment to help brands and retailers make those decisions faster and with more confidence. The market research industry has increasing concern for survey response quality, but Numerator has a proven process to help brands connect to real, highly engaged people,” said Sean Martin, GM of International Business, Numerator.

Numerator investments into survey data and technology include:

Panel expansion for larger universe of verified buyers: Numerator’s Canadian OmniPanel grew by 25% in September of 2023, unlocking the ability to target more than 75,000 monthly active users and 15,000 static panelists with longitudinal purchase behavior for surveys based on verified purchase data alongside detailed demographic and psychographic profiles.

Faster results: Numerator Instant Surveys, a self-serve, in-platform solution for brands and retailers to get fast answers directly from consumers, now provides responses within hours.

Numerator AskWhy: This new survey capability, launched in December 2023, allows users to launch surveys directly from Numerator Insights reports for the first time. This means that custom report profiles trigger corresponding survey respondent profiles, automatically generating simple, in-context answers.

Expanded qualitative platform: Numerator has expanded its digital-first qualitative capabilities, called NuQual, to now include three offerings: NuQual Media: Adds qualitative texture to quantitative studies through the add-on of consumer photos and video uploads. NuQual Pulse: Moderates interactions directly with consumers in Numerator's app to understand consumer motivations – delivering results at twice the speed of industry averages. NuQual Custom: Facilitates virtual in-depth interviews and focus groups to go deeper and connect with consumers in a real-time format.

Numerator has expanded its digital-first qualitative capabilities, called NuQual, to now include three offerings:

About Numerator

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.

