AFWERX awards data.world SBIR contract to explore aircraft readiness

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world announces it has been selected by AFWERX for an SBIR Phase 1 focused on enhancing the management and visibility of aircraft readiness through effective data management to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF).



The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now data.world will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"This contract is the first step in identifying how to streamline USAF data infrastructure to put the right data at the warfighter's fingertips at the speed of relevance,” says Patrick McGarry, data.world’s GM of Federal. “In particular, ensuring that service aircraft readiness is available at a glance, and maintenance and logistics issues are identified early to keep our operational posture strong at all times, is a crucial leap forward in data-driven operations for the Air Force."

Disclaimer: The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About data.world

data.world is the data catalog platform built for your AI future. Its cloud-native SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform combines a consumer-grade user experience with a powerful Knowledge Graph to deliver enhanced data discovery, agile data governance, and actionable insights. data.world is a Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world’s largest collaborative open data community with more than two million members, including ninety percent of the Fortune 500.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com .

Contact

data.world@launchsquad.com