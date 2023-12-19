Submit Release
Round Table Pizza Debuts in Houston

Beloved Pizza Chain Expands Texas Footprint in Richmond Suburb

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Round Table Pizza and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces that it has officially opened its first Round Table Pizza location in greater Houston. Located in Richmond, Texas, the new restaurant is operated by franchisee Paul Tran, an oil industry veteran and retiree, and will be a welcome addition to the West Houston suburbs.

Since its founding, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty” for its homemade dough, signature three-cheese blend, and gold-standard ingredients topped to the edge. Customers can enjoy the chain’s proprietary handmade pizzas, salads, baked-to-perfection Garlic Parmesan Twists, classic and boneless wings, and more.

"Establishing a presence in Houston represents a pivotal step in Round Table Pizza’s domestic growth strategy, especially as we continue building upon our presence in Texas,” says Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “Round Table Pizza has seen great success in the San Antonio and Dallas markets, and we believe the Richmond community will enjoy what we have to offer.”

Round Table Pizza in Richmond will be located at 8323 Farm to Market Rd 723, Richmond, TX 77406. It is open Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information on Round Table Pizza, please visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Smokey Bones, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Round Table Pizza

Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza's® superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of "Pizza Royalty" for over 60 years. With more than 410 restaurants across the United States, Round Table celebrates community, family, and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

