Connexa Upgrades Consumer Response Experience for its Slinger Bag Brand in the US market

Significant improvements experienced in first month.

Response times reduced by 1000%

Customer Satisfaction improves 12%



Windsor Mills, MD, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq:CNXA) today confirmed it appointed ArenaCX, a company that specializes in building and scaling Customer Experience (CX) operations for brands across all sectors, as a strategic partner for the outsourcing of Slinger Bag’s consumer response and service operations.

Slinger Bag has experienced rapid growth over the past three years and now has in excess of 40,000 consumers using Slinger Bag products across the USA. This rapid growth brought multiple complications in consistently maintaining the level of the customer service and response times Connexa seeks to provide as part of the total Slinger Bag brand experience.

In recently reviewing service levels, Slinger Bag discovered response and issue resolution times had significantly increased to levels that were no longer acceptable to the brand or its US based customers.

Through accessing the Business Processing Outsource (BPO) platform operated by ArenaCX, Slinger Bag identified HelpSquad as the appropriate service partner to provide Level 1 servicing to all of its USA clientele.

Following a period of intense training, the month one results of this partnership have improved customer response times across the average of 1,100 tickets raised by our customers each month, by an incredible 90%.

"When Slinger Bag reached out to us," said Ali Razavi, VP of Marketplace Development with ArenaCX, "their objective was to improve and scale their customer support team to a world-class team for their innovative products that are changing the landscape of the racquetsports market. ArenaCX connected Slinger Bag to one of our support partners, HelpSquad, a global BPO that specializes in remote customer support."

"We have been thrilled for the opportunity to work with Slinger Bag," says Jason O'Neill, CEO of HelpSquad. "HelpSquad's remote customer support agents have helped Slinger Bag improve their customer satisfaction by over 12% in just a month, and that will keep getting better. As Slinger Bag grows their business, HelpSquad will be there to provide all of their support requirements."

Mike Ballardie, CEO of Connexa Sports Technologies commented, “Maintaining customer service and satisfactions levels are challenging for all brands that see rapid growth and Slinger Bag was certainly no exception. By working through the ArenaCX network we were able to identify HelpSquad as the preferred service partner and their team, located in Asia and working on USA time zones, have demonstrated the value of this investment within their first month of operations. Although we still have a way to go to meet the high speed level of response we require, we could not be happier with the way that HelpSquad have seamlessly integrated themselves into our daily operations. Full credit for this goes to Eduardo, Allison and our entire North America based operations team.”

About Connexa Sports Technologies:

Connexa Sports a leading connected sports company delivering products, technologies, and Sport-as-a-Service across a range of sport verticals. Connexa’s mission is to reinvent sports through technological innovation driven by an unwavering focus on today’s sports consumer.

Contact Information:

investors@connexasports.com

www.connexasports.com

