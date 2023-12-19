Western James Bay Telecom Network Selects Infinera to Expand Broadband Services to Rural Canadian Communities

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (Nasdaq: INFN) announced today Western James Bay Telecom Network (WJBTN) selected Infinera to expand connectivity services to rural communities in northern Ontario, Canada. With Infinera’s optical networking solution based on the Infinera XTM Series, the Canadian rural telecom service provider can deliver flexible, reliable, and cost-effective high-bandwidth solutions to its residential, business, and government customers.



WJBTN has been bringing telecommunications services to rural communities in Canada from Moosonee along the western James Bay coast through Fort Albany, Kashechewan, and Attawapiskat since 2010. With the selection of Infinera, WJBTN will be able to cost-effectively deliver critical next-generation high-capacity network services to support the region’s economic development and access to education and telehealth.

WJBTN's vast network traverses challenging terrains, including ice roads and rugged landscapes. In this demanding environment, the meticulous design expertise of Infinera's partner, FONEX Data Systems, played a pivotal role in addressing region-specific challenges. By utilizing the Infinera XTM Series, FONEX delivered strong customer support and a wide range of long-term growth options.

“FONEX's unwavering support, coupled with Infinera's excellent XTM solution, has greatly improved our network design, enabling us to substantially boost bandwidth, expand our service network footprint, and significantly enhance service quality and bandwidth speeds for our valued customers,“ said David Coté, General Manager, Western James Bay Telecom Network.

“We are pleased to support Western James Bay Telecom Network’s upgrade, helping them expand their broadband networking infrastructure with Infinera’s leading technology to deliver robust connectivity services to rural Ontario communities,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera.

Infinera worked closely with its local partner FONEX to offer a best-in-class solution to fit WJBTN’s needs.

