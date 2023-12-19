Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,317 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,625 in the last 365 days.

Medigene AG to attend at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Planegg/Martinsried, December 19, 2023. Medigene AG (Medigene or the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will be attending the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco to be held from January 8-11, 2024.

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
https://www.jpmorgan.com/about-us/events-conferences/health-care-conference
Date: January 8-11, 2024
Location: The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA

Members of Medigene’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings to showcase the Company’s unique scientific platform, product pipeline, execution of its corporate strategy, and 2024 plans. Please contact Pamela Keck at p.keck@medigene.com to schedule a meeting.

---  end of press release  ---

About Medigene AG
Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its End-to-End Platform, built on multiple proprietary and exclusive TCR generation and optimization, as well as product enhancement technologies, allows Medigene to create best-in-class, differentiated T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for safety, efficacy and durability. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

Medigene AG
Pamela Keck
Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01
Email: investor@medigene.com

In case you no longer wish to receive any information about Medigene, please inform us by e-mail (investor@medigene.com). We will then delete your address from our distribution list.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Medigene AG to attend at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more