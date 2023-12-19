La Trobe summer experts available for media

Please contact experts directly during this period. Some may not be available on all days. Availability is noted under their contact information.

HOW VICTORIANS WILL SPEND THEIR SUMMER HOLIDAYS

Dr Paul Strickland

Senior Lecturer Tourism, Hospitality and Event Management, La Trobe Business School Contact E: P.Strickland@latrobe.edu.au M: 0408 834 727 Topics include: How cost-of-living pressures are changing Victorians' summer holidays, with the majority likely to take only short stays and breaks (i.e. more than 2 nights, less than 5 nights) and stay within 3 hours' drive of Melbourne

On average, it costs $120 to $160 per person per day for accommodation, petrol, and food and beverages; for an average family four, that's almost $650 per day

Why pet friendly Airbnb's, caravan parks and campsites in regional Victoria are in high demand this summer, along with free activities such as national parks and beaches

The huge growth in agri-businesses becoming family friendly, such as wineries and distilleries