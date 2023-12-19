La Trobe summer experts available for media
HOW VICTORIANS WILL SPEND THEIR SUMMER HOLIDAYS
Dr Paul Strickland
Senior Lecturer Tourism, Hospitality and Event Management, La Trobe Business School
Contact E: P.Strickland@latrobe.edu.au M: 0408 834 727
Topics include:
- How cost-of-living pressures are changing Victorians' summer holidays, with the majority likely to take only short stays and breaks (i.e. more than 2 nights, less than 5 nights) and stay within 3 hours' drive of Melbourne
- On average, it costs $120 to $160 per person per day for accommodation, petrol, and food and beverages; for an average family four, that's almost $650 per day
- Why pet friendly Airbnb's, caravan parks and campsites in regional Victoria are in high demand this summer, along with free activities such as national parks and beaches
- The huge growth in agri-businesses becoming family friendly, such as wineries and distilleries
NEW YEAR RESOLUTIONS
Ros Ben-Moshe
Adjunct lecturer, School of Public Health and Psychology, La Trobe University Melbourne
Areas of expertise: laughter, positivity, humour, resilience
Contact E: r.ben-moshe@latrobe.edu.au, M: 0413 592 030
Topics include:
- Starting 2024 with a positive mindset, and how to achieve it
- How effective are new year resolutions? Do we need them, and how many people actually stick to them?
- What are the most common new year resolutions? And have they changed post-pandemic?
OLDER PEOPLE, ELDERABUSE AND LONELINESS AT CHRISTMAS
Professor Irene Blackberry
Director, Care Economy Research Institute (CERI)
John Richards Centre for Rural Ageing Research (Albury-Wodonga-based)
Topics include:
- Christmas is a time to care about older people who are often alone and struggling financially
- Navigating Christmas and caring for ageing relatives
Dr Chris Maylea
Associate Professor La Trobe Law School, Acting Director, Care Economy Research Institute (CERI)
Law in Context Research Cluster Lead
Topics include:
- Looking for signs of elder abuse at Christmas
- Where to find help for victims of elder abuse
- Case studies available
THE IMPACT OF ALCOHOL, DRUGS OVER CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR
Topics include:
- Why is alcohol such a traditional part of Christmas and new year festivities, and should it be like this
- Why is it so hard to change drinking habits, even if we experience the negative consequences of it
- Why is it so hard to stick to a new year’s resolutions to drink less
Limited availability over Christmas and New Year. Text request in the first instance
- Increased alcohol and drug use over the Christmas and NY period
- The impact of increased alcohol and drug use on the care economy, including hospitals and emergency services
THE SCIENCE BEHIND THIS SUMMER OF CRICKET
- The biomechanics of power hitting
- The biomechanics of fast bowling, including how players return from stress fractures
- The aerodynamics of bowling (e.g. swing)
- Illegal bowling actions and how they are assessed
SAFETY AND MINORITY GROUPS OVER THE FESTIVE SEASON
Available most days, although limited availability over the new year’s eve period
- For some, Christmas is far from the season of cheer, with family violence incidents increasing over the Festive Season
- The summer of ‘fun’ – drink spiking, sexual assault and harassment, impact on women and LGBTQ communities
- How can you get home from the party safely? - public transport and sexual harassment
CARING FOR PETS OVER SUMMER
- Got a pet for Christmas? How to care for them, and how to ensure they remain a life-long friend
- Why do we buy gifts for our beloved pets at Christmas?
EATING WELL, THE MEANING OF FOOD IN OUR LIVES, AND THE IMPACT OF CLIMATE CHANGE ON WHAT WE EAT
Professor Tony Bacic
Director, La Trobe Institute of Sustainable Agriculture and Food (LISAF)
Professor of Plant Biology
- Summer food production – how climate change is affecting what we eat
- Is climate change affecting the traditional Christmas lunch?
- How Australia is changing the way we grow and produce food in a changing climate
- The meaning of food in people’s lives
- How does food embody cultural values?
- Australian attitudes toward veganism/vegetarianism
- How we can keep active, healthy and eating well over the summer period, and why it's important
Dr Kim Johnson
La Trobe Institute of Sustainable Agriculture and Food (LISAF)
- What will we be eating in a changing climate?
- Sustainable food production in a changing climate
USING AI TO MAKE WATER SAFER THIS SUMMER
Professor Wei Xiang
Cisco Research Chair of AI and Internet of Things (IoT) and Director of Cisco-La Trobe Centre for AI and IoT, AquaWatch Australia
Availability: Generally available by email. Some restrictions to availability in January.
- A new world-first weather forecast for water quality is helping farmers and water lovers navigate the summer safely
EDUCATION, BACK TO SCHOOL
- The role of online and remote learning in the future classroom
AUSTRALIAN POLITICS AND REGIONAL SAFETY
Not available 24-25 Dec, 29 Dec
- International relations in Asia
- Maritime security, Australian foreign and defence policy
AUSTRALIAN BUSHFIRE SEASON