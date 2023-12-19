Esophageal Dysphagia Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Esophageal Dysphagia Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The esophageal dysphagia market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.96 billion in 2023 to $2.08 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, gastroesophageal reflux disease (gerd), advances in endoscopy, esophageal motility testing. The esophageal dysphagia market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

The growth in the esophageal dysphagia market is due to the growing number of smokers. North America region is expected to hold the largest esophageal dysphagia market share. Major players in the esophageal dysphagia market include Nestle Health Science S.A., Novartis AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Abbott Laboratories, Danone S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck Sharp and Dohme Corp., Pfizer Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Eikonix Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Eisai Co. Ltd.

Esophageal Dysphagia Market Segments

• By Treatment: Esophageal Dilation, Surgery, Stent Placement, Laparoscopic Heller Myotomy, Medications, Lifestyle Changes

• By Diagnosis: Dynamic Swallowing Study, X-Ray, Endoscope, Manometry, Imaging Scans, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Scan, Computed Tomography (CT ) Scan

• By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Research Centers, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global esophageal dysphagia market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Esophageal dysphagia is a medical condition characterized by an indication in difficulty with swallowing solid or liquid food due to a structural or functional abnormality of the esophagus, lower esophageal sphincter (LES), or cardia. It can be caused by various underlying conditions that affect the normal functioning of the esophagus or hinder the smooth passage of food and liquids.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Esophageal Dysphagia Market Characteristics

3. Esophageal Dysphagia Market Trends And Strategies

4. Esophageal Dysphagia Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Esophageal Dysphagia Market Size And Growth

27. Esophageal Dysphagia Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Esophageal Dysphagia Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

