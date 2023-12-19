Submit Release
President hosts Lao Deputy Prime Minister

December 19  

HÀ NỘI – President Võ Văn Thưởng hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 18 for visiting Lao Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune.

President Thưởng welcomed the Lao Deputy PM and a high-ranking delegation from the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) to Việt Nam to attend the 10th theoretical workshop between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the LPRP.

He expressed his belief that the workshop on cultural and human development in the development pathway toward socialism - experiences of Việt Nam and Laos will be a success, contributing to deepening relations between the two Parties and countries.

According to the President, collaboration between the two Theoretical Councils has become increasingly effective, especially in holding seminars and sharing experiences in building Party documents.

Members of the Central Theoretical Council will extensively impart their wealth of experiences gained by Việt Nam, including both successful and unsuccessful endeavours, to the LPRP to study, consider, and refine its Platform on national development, he said.

The Lao Deputy PM, for his part, thanked President Thưởng for his sentiment to Laos and the LPRP, demonstrating the CPV and the President’s support for cooperation between the two Parties.

He also took the occasion to convey LPRP General Secretary Thongloun Sisoulith’s regards to Vietnamese Party and State leaders. VNS

 

