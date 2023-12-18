Lewis County Patrol Deputy Charged with Theft, Money Laundering

LEWIS COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Lewis County deputy on charges of theft and money laundering.

On September 13th, at the request of 32nd Judicial District Attorney General Hans Schwendimann, TBI special agents began investigating a complaint of theft against Lewis County Deputy Brandon Grady. The investigation revealed that in the fall of 2020, Grady was the president of a youth football and cheer organization. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that in October that year, Grady used money the board approved for the purchase of an equipment shed to instead spend the money on a police K9 that he purchased for himself at a time when he was an active deputy.

On December 13th, the Lewis County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Brandon Keith Grady (DOB 08/13/1985) with one count of Theft and one count of Money Laundering. Grady turned himself in to authorities on December 15th and was released after posting a $5,000 bond.