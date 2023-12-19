Part Analytics Named 2023 Top Tech Startup Winner by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Part Analytics Sourcing Platform

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Part Analytics, a pioneering force in supply chain technology, today announces they have been named a Top Tech Startup in 2023 by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This prestigious recognition highlights the company's exceptional contributions to electronics industry, setting it apart as an innovative leader in the ever-evolving landscape.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive, a renowned industry publication, recognized Part Analytics for its groundbreaking efforts to transform the way companies manage electronics supply chain through technological advancements and innovation. The award underscores Part Analytics' commitment to supply management, spend visibility, supply chain resiliency, and overall smarter, faster supply chain management.

Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, remarked, "Many of today's startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space. Whether it's raising money to improve sustainability, visibility, and engineering efficiencies or empowering companies to enhance their sourcing and procurement operations, these startups are putting innovation at the forefront."

Part Analytics, under the leadership of Founder & CEO Jithendra Palasagaram, has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of supply chain technology. In response to the announcement, Palasagaram expressed gratitude and excitement, stating, "Receiving the Top Tech Startup Award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Part Analytics team. We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to driving innovation and positively impacting the supply chain industry."

Part Analytics has consistently raised the bar by introducing cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving challenges within the electronics supply chain. The company's focus on cost savings, supply optimization, risk mitigation, and efficiency align seamlessly with the industry's growing demands. As the supply chain embraces a new era of innovation, Part Analytics stands at the forefront, ready to shape the future of electronics supply chain management. The Supply & Demand Chain Executive Award serves as a validation of the company's significant contributions and positions Part Analytics as a key player in the ongoing transformation of the industry.

About Part Analytics

Part Analytics is on a mission to supercharge sourcing for businesses by helping them build supply chain resilience, accelerate product development, and improve gross margin. Built by engineering and sourcing professionals for engineering and sourcing professionals, the platform is used by Fortune 500 companies and SMBs to gain spend & supply intelligence with seamless network collaboration throughout product lifecycles. For more information about Part Analytics, visit our website at www.partanalytics.com.

