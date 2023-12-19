Breaking Free: 3 Steps to Alcohol Freedom

Find Freedom From Alcohol in '3 Steps To Alcohol Freedom' January 3, 2024

Join the Virtual Masterclass on January 3rd to explore the concepts of reclaiming power, shifting mindset, and embracing true freedom from alcohol.

Jessica’s commitment to empowering individuals shines brightly in her upcoming masterclass, '3 Steps to Alcohol Freedom.” — Annie Grace, Author and Founder of This Naked Mind

OSSIPEE, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alcohol Rewired, a platform for alcohol coaching, is pleased to announce the upcoming virtual masterclass, "3 Steps to Alcohol Freedom." Scheduled for January 3rd, 2024, at 12 pm Eastern, this insightful event will be led by certified coach Jessica Cole, focusing on finding true freedom from habits holding participants back.

The masterclass's core mission is to foster empowerment among participants, encouraging them to reclaim personal power, overcome limiting beliefs, and embrace authentic freedom devoid of societal labels or shame. Esteemed author and founder of This Naked Mind, Annie Grace, expresses support for the event saying, "Join Jessica Cole, a certified coach through This Naked Mind, in this transformative event. With expertise and compassion, Jessica empowers people on their own journey to true freedom from alcohol,” says Annie Grace, Author and Founder of This Naked Mind

Key Highlights of the Masterclass:

- Reclaim power to create positive change.

- Learn practical steps to overcome limiting beliefs.

- Shift from shame and blame to cultivate self-compassion.

- Understand the key principles for lasting change without the fear of failure.

Event Details:

Date: January 3rd, 2024

Time: 12 pm Eastern

Duration: 1 Hour

Location: Virtual

REGISTER HERE today, to join live on zoom and/or access the replay.

About Alcohol Rewired:

Challenging conventional narratives about alcohol, Alcohol Rewired serves as a platform for individuals, with a particular focus on busy moms and women, aiming to facilitate the reclamation of their lives with confidence and compassion. To connect directly with Jessica, individuals can contact her here.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Jessica Cole

Email: jess@alcoholrewired.com

Phone: 603-630-6463

Website: https://www.alcoholrewired.com