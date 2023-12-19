Sopra Banking Software Names Raouf Mhenni as New Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopra Banking Software (SBS), a globally recognized leader in banking technology solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Raouf Mhenni as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With a successful track record in driving software commercial operations, two decades of extensive experience in the EMEA region, and a ten-year career within the Sopra Steria group, Raouf Mhenni is strategically positioned to play a pivotal role in propelling SBS towards new horizons during this phase of expanding market influence.

Raouf Mhenni, CCO, Sopra Banking Software, comments: "I am truly thrilled to embrace this new challenge at Sopra Banking Software. Stepping into this role is an exciting opportunity to contribute to our company's journey and foster success in our industry’s dynamic environment.”

In this newly created role, Raouf will be a member of the Executive Committee and he will be responsible for shaping and executing Sales and Marketing strategies, driving revenue growth, and fostering key partnerships. His appointment comes at a juncture where SBS is poised for significant development, and Raouf's expertise is expected to drive the company's success.

Eric Bierry, CEO of Sopra Banking Software, expressed confidence in Raouf's impact: "Raouf’s proven track record, market experience, and deep understanding of our company’s values perfectly align with our vision for the next years. We are thrilled to have him transition into this new role and eagerly anticipate the valuable contributions he will bring to enhance our commercial strategies."

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Raouf Mhenni as he takes on the role of Chief Commercial Officer.

About Sopra Banking Software

Sopra Banking Software (SBS) is a global financial technology company that’s helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 5,000 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia’s Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is a subsidiary of European digital consulting leader Sopra Steria (EPA: SOP), a 50,000-person company that generates annual revenue of approximately €5.1 billion. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France. www.soprabanking.com.

