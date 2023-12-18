Quaker Recalls Granola Bars and Granola Cereals Due to Possible Health Risk

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that the Quaker Oats Company is recalling specific granola bars and granola cereals because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Most of the granola bars were sold as Quaker Big Chewy Bars. Recalled granola bars were included in many snack boxes.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses, such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

To date, Quaker has received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall.