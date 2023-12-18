SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating FNKO and CMP; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Funko, Inc. and Compass Minerals International, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 708-3993.



Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) Litigation Update

On December 18, 2023, Vice Chancellor Nathan A. Cook of the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending class action against Funko, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP serves as co-counsel for the plaintiff, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this case and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) Accused of Misleading Investors

On December 12, 2023, Judge Eric F. Melgren of the United States District Court for the District of Kansas issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Compass Minerals International, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

leo@moka.law

(619) 708-3993

moka.law

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner

leo@moka.law

619-708-3993

550 West B Street, 4th Floor

San Diego, CA 92101