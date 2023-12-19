Bold Commerce Brings Personalization to Payments to Tailor Every Step of the Checkout Experience

New Bold Checkout Feature Enables Brands To Customize Payment Experiences Based on Who the Shopper Is, Where They’re Coming From and How They’ve Shopped Before

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold Commerce, the headless checkout company for leading omnichannel retailers and DTC brands, today announced the launch of its dynamic payment feature for Bold Checkout. The new technology enables brands to expand the payment options they offer, manage the complexity of handling multiple payment options and introduce as many different payment experiences as they need to cater to individual shoppers. With Bold Checkout’s Payment Booster, brands can now deliver personalized payment experiences based on shoppers’ profiles, the device and channel they’re using and past purchase behavior to increase conversions and reduce back-end costs.

Shoppers’ ecommerce payment methods have expanded beyond credit and debit cards to now include options like digital wallets, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and account-to-account payments. These alternative methods are growing in popularity with more than half of shoppers (55%) having used BNPL during checkout, and 29% of shoppers regularly using digital wallets. With such an array of options, every shopper is particular about their preferred method to pay, and 17% of shoppers will leave the checkout if it’s not available. Because of this, it’s critical that brands offer variety and flexibility in their payment options–but not overwhelm shoppers with too many options.

Bold Checkout’s Payment Booster helps brands find the middle ground between payment flexibility and an excess of options. Brands can build, test and iterate an unlimited number of payment flows, or dynamic payment routing, to match the unique needs of shoppers.

Brands can now tailor what payment options are displayed at checkout for each individual shopper based on who the customer is, what device they’re using, the channel they’re coming from and their past payment methods. For example, a shopper making a purchase on social media may be more inclined to buy with a digital wallet, compared to a shopper that’s checking out via an ecommerce site on their desktop. These tailored payment flows also drive efficiencies on brands’ backend, with different payment gateways for different products (e.g. restricted goods vs. non-restricted goods).

“The only way to offer shoppers flexibility in payment methods—without going overboard on options—is to carefully curate and personalize options to them based on who they are, how they shop and where they’re shopping from,” said Peter Karpas, CEO, Bold Commerce. “The ability to personalize payments for individual shoppers rounds out a fully tailored checkout experience powered by Bold—from when shoppers enter the checkout to payment to even post-purchase. This not only increases conversion for brands, but increases average order value and customer lifetime value as well.”

Bold Commerce easily integrates with a variety of traditional and alternative payment options, including digital wallets, buy now, pay later methods and region-specific payment gateways for a frictionless payment experience. The company integrates with Amazon Pay, Adyen, Afterpay, Authorize.net, Braintree, Citcon, Cybersource, FuturePay, Google Pay, Klarna and the PayPal Complete Payments (including PayPal, Venmo and PayLater), in addition to other methods. Brands can also choose to create their own payment integrations with external providers.

Luxury menswear retailer Harry Rosen launched four new payment methods with Bold Commerce, including an integration with Klarna through Bold Checkout.

“With Klarna our customers have more choice on how they want to checkout on HarryRosen.com,” said Vanessa Marko, Director of Ecommerce, Harry Rosen. “We saw an immediate uplift in our average order value (AOV) with customers using Klarna. AOV for customers using Klarna is trending 15% above our overall average.”

Payment Booster is the first of new products that will roll out under Bold Checkout, as part of Bold Commerce’s complete tailored checkout for brands.

About Bold Commerce

Bold Commerce is in the business of making checkout better, helping brands convert more shoppers in more places. Bold’s Checkout is the only high-converting, customizable headless checkout with built in subscriptions and pricing capabilities, for a checkout without limits. Leading omnichannel retailers and emerging DTC brands like Vera Bradley, Harry Rosen, Staples Canada, and Sitka Salmon, trust Bold to overcome legacy platform limitations, improve checkout conversion and deliver anywhere commerce.