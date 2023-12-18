VSP News release 23B4007797 Attempting to Obstruct Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4007797

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Troop B-West Bureau of Criminal Investigation Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: 11-27-2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Center, Newport VT

VIOLATION: Attempting to Obstruct Justice / Violation of Court Ordered Conditions (13 VSA 3015, 7559)

ACCUSED: Trent J. Beayon

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12-04-2024 VSP BCI were notified that incarcerated inmate Trent Beayon (being held at Newport Prison without bail on attempted murder and other charges stemming from a November 2023 incident in Orwell VT) may be attempting to contact and/or pass messages to a witness to the original incident. Beayon had court ordered conditions not to make contact with multiple subjects involved in the initial incident. Vermont State Police and Vermont Department of Corrections collaborated to investigate. It was determined that Beayon, with use of inmate telephone calls (which were recorded, monitored, and reviewed), attempted to obstruct justice and violate his court ordered conditions during telephone conversations.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1-29-24 1230 PM

COURT: Addison Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION: Trent Beayon remains incarcerated for the original charges.

BAIL: Not set for this new offense.

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

