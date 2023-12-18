VSP News release 23B4007797 Attempting to Obstruct Justice
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4007797
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Troop B-West Bureau of Criminal Investigation Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: 11-27-2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Center, Newport VT
VIOLATION: Attempting to Obstruct Justice / Violation of Court Ordered Conditions (13 VSA 3015, 7559)
ACCUSED: Trent J. Beayon
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12-04-2024 VSP BCI were notified that incarcerated inmate Trent Beayon (being held at Newport Prison without bail on attempted murder and other charges stemming from a November 2023 incident in Orwell VT) may be attempting to contact and/or pass messages to a witness to the original incident. Beayon had court ordered conditions not to make contact with multiple subjects involved in the initial incident. Vermont State Police and Vermont Department of Corrections collaborated to investigate. It was determined that Beayon, with use of inmate telephone calls (which were recorded, monitored, and reviewed), attempted to obstruct justice and violate his court ordered conditions during telephone conversations.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1-29-24 1230 PM
COURT: Addison Criminal
LODGED - LOCATION: Trent Beayon remains incarcerated for the original charges.
BAIL: Not set for this new offense.
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
