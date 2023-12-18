Kidsport PEI helping kids for 25 years

CANADA, December 18 - Graeme Hart was struggling to find a sport or hobby that would really catch his attention.

The 12-year-old tried hockey and baseball and he even tried learning guitar. But according to his mom, Saskia, none of these stuck.

“I wanted him to find something he would be passionate about,” she explained.

“One day we were at UPEI playing squash and he saw a paper on a bulletin board advertising fencing. And that was that - he was like, ‘mom, I think I’d really like to try that.’”

Since Graeme started fencing a couple of years ago, Saskia has noticed a boost in his confidence, which is something he really needed.

“We moved here from Nova Scotia three years ago and Graeme had to start life in a new school system with a whole new set of peers and that was tough for him,” his mother said. “As parents, we want to take all those difficult feelings away.”

But thanks to fencing, those challenging feelings have been replaced with a sense of pride.

“I honestly see him changing daily. It’s the way he moves and holds himself. He said he has something that ‘feels like me.’ And standing behind him is one happy and grateful mom.”

Thanks to Kidsport PEI, Saskia was able to get some funding for the cost of enrolling her son in fencing. She said the support she received from the organization has been extremely helpful and that the registration process was very simple.

“I procrastinated for a long time because I thought it would be a long and difficult process. I assumed there would be a lot of paperwork and that I might not qualify. But none of those things turned out to be true.”

Kidsport coordinator Terry Bernard says the organization is thrilled to hear these types of success stories.

“We all believe that children should have the opportunity to enjoy the positive benefits of sports,” he said. “Fair play, teamwork and reaching individual goals are lessons all kids should learn. Kidsport is honoured to help Island youth get on that track.”

Bernard added that the support from the provincial government has been instrumental in increasing the number of families Kidsport is able to fund.

“Support from the community is also very important,” he said.

“The Give the Gift of Sport campaign is underway and runs until Jan. 8. Islanders wishing to help kids like Graeme get the opportunity to participate in sports can do so by making a donation on the Kidsport website.”

This year marks a significant anniversary for Kidsport as it celebrates 25 years.

Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture Minister Cory Deagle said the organization is excellent at promoting sport for youth.

“Kidsport PEI has gone above and beyond its mandate,” he said. “It’s no secret that sports have, and still do, play a very important role in my life. The lessons of teamwork, discipline and reaching a goal are values I hold very dear. I have seen first-hand by participating and coaching, the benefits playing sports can have on the development of youth. Congratulations, Kidsport on this very important milestone.”

As for Graeme, his confidence continues to grow in tandem with his fencing skills.

“Fencing has been such a positive force in his life,” Saskia said. “He is not only learning the sport, but so much more. He’s gaining confidence and building skills such as responsibility, determination, self-respect, and respect for others. I don’t know how, but I can totally see all these things in his smile.”

She encourages other parents to use the program.

“I’d tell parents the application is easy, the people are kind, and the support is real,” Saskia said.

“Graeme has been fencing for almost two years. It was such an exciting day when his gear finally came in. It was only possible because of the funding from Kidsport. His goals are so important to him now. Whenever he comes home, he’s smiling and talking about wanting to make the Canada Games team.

It’s so amazing to see him have something he talks and dreams about often.”