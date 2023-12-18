ImPact Biotech Announces Appointment of Eyal Morag, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImPact Biotech, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing Padeliporfin Vascular Targeted Photodynamic (VTP) therapy to treat a range of solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Eyal Morag, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Morag brings extensive experience as a practicing clinical radiologist, specializing in image-guided minimally invasive procedures, as well as extensive leadership experience developing and establishing radiology related businesses.



“We are thrilled to announce Eyal’s appointment as our Chief Medical Officer,” said Barak Palatchi, ImPact Biotech’s Chief Executive Officer. “With numerous years of leadership, both as a clinical radiologist and biotech entrepreneur, Dr. Morag’s background offers a rich combination that will be immeasurable as we seek to translate our vision for ImPact into reality for patients.”

Dr. Morag joins ImPact from Microbot Medical Ltd., where he served as Chief Medical Officer. Currently, he also serves in scientific and medical advisory roles at Aidoc Medical, Vortex Imaging and HighRad. Previously, Dr. Morag co-founded InTek Technology and Global Versa Radiology (GVR), for which he also served as Chief Medical Officer and Vice President. Earlier in his career, Dr. Morag held leadership roles earlier as a clinical radiologist as the Chairman of the Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine at Assuta Ashdod Medical Center, Regional Radiology Director for Mercy Health Partners in Toledo, OH and Chief of Radiology at Holyoke Medical Center in Holyoke, MA. Dr. Morag earned his M.D. from the Boston University School of Medicine and completed a fellowship in Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School. He is certified both by the American Board of Radiology and the Israeli Ministry of Health.

“I am pleased to be joining ImPact Biotech at this critical juncture in the company’s growth,” said Dr. Eyal Morag. “I am particularly encouraged by data from Padeliporfin VTP which thus far demonstrate its potential as a minimally invasive, alternative treatment for patients whose cancer is unresectable. I look forward supporting advancement of this program through the ongoing pivotal study in UTUC and for treatment of other solid tumors.”

About ImPact Biotech

ImPact Biotech is an advanced clinical-stage oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of Padeliporfin Vascular Targeted Photodynamic (VTP) therapy, a minimally invasive drug-device combination for selective ablation of unresectable solid tumors. The novel VTP platform delivers non-thermal laser light via optical fibers to locally activate Padeliporfin in the tumor microenvironment. Padeliporfin VTP is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 study in low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC) with earlier stage studies ongoing or planned in high-grade UTUC, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The Company has longstanding collaborations with the Weizmann Institute of Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and operations in the EU, Israel and the US. For more on ImPact Biotech Ltd., visit: www.impactbiotech.com

Contacts

Global Head of Business Development

Guy Schmidt

guy.schmidt@impactbiotech.com

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

Josh Rappaport

Josh.rappaport@sternir.com